Virginia cancels football game against Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
By  Associated Press
   
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia.

Steve Helber/AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded.

The school made the announcement Wednesday and said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

A former player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Mike Hollins, who was wounded, has undergone two surgeries since, his mother said. After the latest surgery, he was removed from a ventilator and was able to receive visits from family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, a family spokesman and chief operating officer of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, law firm where Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, works.

“He’s aware, active — all the positive things,” Gipson said.

A fifth student who was not a member of the football team also was wounded in the shooting.

