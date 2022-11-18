Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, you will see a better way to deal with debt, loans and mortgages, or how to share something with someone else, including an inheritance. If you speak up, others will listen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might confront someone who is powerful. They might want to tell you how to improve things or do something better. Perhaps their ideas are worth consideration? (Never hurts to listen.) You might have a discussion about how to improve the relationship itself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you will accomplish a lot because you’re ready to work hard. Not only that, you want to work smart, and look for ways to improve things. You might start by getting rid of what you don’t need. Some of you will likewise, look for ways to improve your health as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with romantic partners will be intense and powerful. In fact, because there is a tendency to get rid of excess, or messy situations, some of you might actually end a relationship. Parents should be patient with their kids. Look for better ways to deal with things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to deal with garbage areas, recycling, bathrooms and plumbing issues. Start by cleaning up messy areas and getting rid of what you no longer need. Be ruthless. Try to strip things back to the basics so that you can begin to create what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The moon is still in your sign today, which will make you emotional. It also gives you a little advantage, which you can use. Meanwhile, you might try to persuade others to see your way of thinking because, very likely, you see a better way of doing something. “Drip dry! No fuss!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ve been thinking a lot about your cash flow and money scene lately. Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, you might see new ways of earning money? At the very least, you will probably see new uses for something that you already own. Clever you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you create on your world. New hairstyle? New clothing? Shoes? After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might plumb deeply in terms of thinking about your inner world, your deeper values, your secrets, and your hopes and your fears. Now and then, we just have one of those shower conversations when we seem to ponder the big questions in the universe. That day has arrived.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might attract powerful friends. Or you might encounter someone who is intense and powerful in a group situation. It will behoove you to listen to what the stars say, because they might see ways to help you or to improve a situation. Be open to suggestions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your interactions with bosses, parents and the police will be powerful today. Someone in authority might try to tell you what to do. Or you might try to explain something to them. Either way, make an effort to get on the same page because people just want to sort things out, which is good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you’re attracted to deep philosophy, mysterious ideas, UFOs or paranormal activity. You’re intrigued with the answers to the big questions. Well, the bottom line is you want to learn something fascinating.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Owen Wilson (1968) shares your birthday. You are courageous and dedicated to what you believe is important. You are perceptive and generous because you care. This is a year of attainment for you. Expect promotions, awards and acknowledgement of your efforts. It’s your turn to take a bow. Bravo!

