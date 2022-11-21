Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded

A 15-year-old girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said.

A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said.

A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

