Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 15-year-old girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said.
A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said.
A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
