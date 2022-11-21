The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded

They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded
Crime scene tape.

Two people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Nov. 20, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said.

A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said.

A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
Man killed, 1 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
Human skeletal remains found in Libertyville
Boy, 16, charged with murder in Back of the Yards shooting
2 teenagers shot walking in Brighton Park
The Latest
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded as they stood with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man dies after crashing his car while fleeing traffic stop, 2 teens among 6 injured
Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue Sunday night when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I caught husband belittling me to his boss on the phone
Man apologized, but his wife feels hurt and insulted
By Abigail Van Buren
 
As light snow falls across Chicago, a herd of white-tailed deer graze in Rosehill Cemetery at 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave. on the North Side, Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022.
Chicago
Bucktown: Deer herd finds urban refuge at Rosehill Cemetery
There are few complaints about the deer, if you don’t mind them munching the fresh flowers.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Poker_Face_Film_Productions.Master_Unit_Stills_RETOUCHED.Photo_Brook_Rushton._DSC8821.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Poker Face’: Russell Crowe’s promising gambling film devolves into implausible heist
It’s a half-baked story, despite the star’s commanding presence and solid directorial skills.
By Richard Roeper
 