Monday, November 21, 2022
Chaka Khan hopes to inspire people to get moving through Apple’s “Time to Walk” series

She’s among the nearly 70 high-profile guests sharing their stories through photos and music with Fitness+ users. The series can be heard on iPhone and Apple Watch.

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
Apple announced Monday that 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan will take part in an audio experience called “Time to Walk,” a series designed to help people walk more often.

LOS ANGELES — Chaka Khan wants people to walk with her while she tells inspirational stories.

Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often.

In the 32-minute episode, Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships during a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California. The episode features songs including Khan’s “Woman Like Me,” Joni Mitchell’s “California” and Mile Davis’ “Tomaas.”

“Don’t take everything so fricking seriously because it’s not,” Khan said during her episode. The singer is known for her array of hits including “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire.”

“Life is just living,” she continued. “And when something happens to you, that is just life happening to you. So keep moving. And get stronger. It will strengthen you.”

Khan is among the nearly 70 high-profile guests who have shared their stories through photos and music with Fitness+ users. The series can be heard on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Other episodes have featured Meghan Trainor, Constance Wu, Hannah Waddingham, Malala Yousafzai, Sugar Ray Leonard, Hasan Minhaj and Naomi Campbell.

