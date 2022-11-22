The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

2 women killed in West Englewood house fire

Fire officials responded to an extra-alarm fire Tuesday night in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two women, believed to be in their 30s, were killed Nov. 22, 2022, in a residential fire in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chicago Fire Department

Two women were killed in a house fire Tuesday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officials responded to an extra-alarm fire in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, where the two women, believed to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead, the Chicago Fire Department said.

No further information was available.

