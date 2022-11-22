2 women killed in West Englewood house fire

Two women were killed in a house fire Tuesday night in West Englewood on the South Side.
Officials responded to an extra-alarm fire in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, where the two women, believed to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead, the Chicago Fire Department said.
No further information was available.
