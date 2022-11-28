Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 10:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

As this week begins, you are determined to make some headway. And you will. In fact, whatever you do, you will do very carefully and you will give it much thought. If you have to persuade someone to agree with you, you will do so carefully and logically.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you will be very careful with your money. (For the most part, you usually are because you are the financial wizard of the zodiac.) If you are pondering investments, you will be cautious and conservative. If shopping, you will likewise be thrifty. Nothing foolish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mars is still in your sign (as it will remain so for the rest of the year), but now it is retrograde. This means that whatever you do today, you will do with careful planning and a cautious approach. Nothing wild eyed and crazy. You want to be sure about what you’re doing, which is why you’re taking baby steps.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might feel hesitant because you’re not sure of the outcome of something. However, you’re prepared to work in a very hands-on way, which is why you will roll up your sleeves and get involved. Coworkers are supportive. Nevertheless, you are cautious.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be an excellent role model to a friend or a member of a group. Someone sees that you have done your homework. You have worked carefully, perhaps even practicing or honing a technique, to be as productive as you are. Excellent example!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although your ambitions are still aroused, with Mars retrograde at the top of your chart, you will be careful about going after what you want. You will check things out first. You will get your facts. You will make sure that you don’t overreach or stick your neck out too far.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a solid day to make future travel plans. Likewise, it’s a good day to make detailed plans about further education or training. You’re in the right frame of mind to proof written material, as well as to discuss serious topics regarding politics or religion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be diligent and careful dealing with financial matters, especially anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance issues. You will leave no stone unturned because you want to get on top of things. You want to feel in control of your security.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to discuss practical matters with a friend, partner or spouse. It might concern how money is handled, or the division of labor, or future travel plans. It could be anything but whatever it is, it’s important to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you will work diligently to achieve your objectives. You will work carefully, slowly and with steady perseverance. You will be like the tortoise who won the race because you won’t stop. Actually, this is your style, which is why you earn the respect of others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Children might be an increased responsibility for you today. Whatever the case, you will be serious in your approach. You might outline duties and responsibilities involved, especially if you share these with someone else. You might also train or teach someone younger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel a bit out of touch with things at home lately, which is why today you want to work slowly and carefully to restore some order to where you live. You know that when you feel things are “pulled together,” you have greater peace of mind.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Karen Gillan (1987) shares your birthday. You are friendly, confident and generous. Many of you are animal lovers and fight for animal rights. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Time to take inventory.

