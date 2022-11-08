The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

A feather for Cap: Chris Evans named People’s sexiest man alive

The Marvel star takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE A feather for Cap: Chris Evans named People’s sexiest man alive
GettyImages_1409745729.jpg

Chris Evans arrives for a London screening of his film “The Gray Man” in July.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Chris Evans may have put down Captain America’s shield but he’s got a new badge of honor: He’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

People’s selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and on the magazine’s website. Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero films, takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.

“My mom will be so happy,” he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands on Friday. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He also knows that he’s likely to be teased by close friends. “Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he joked in an interview. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Among those likely to heckle him are co-stars and previous Sexiest Man Alive winners like Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. (Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, was the first Avenger to win People’s annual honor, which was first handed out to Mel Gibson in 1985.)

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

People interviewed Evans, 41, at a Georgia farmhouse, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he said.

Evans’ first film role came in 2000’s “The New Comers” and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two “Fantastic Four” films released in 2005 and 2007. But he gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Since then, he’s played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel films, laying down his shield after saving the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

Evans has become a highly bankable star, voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in Pixar’s “Lightyear” film and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Reynolds in Nextflix’s “The Gray Man” — both released this year.

The actor told People he’s thinking about marriage and having a family, saying, “That’s absolutely something I want.”

The Boston native also continues his involvement with the civic engagement site A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020.

As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he fully expects People’s honor will be a milestone.

“It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’ ” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

Next Up In Entertainment
For Chef Andy Murray, cooking provides good food and great humor
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ works as thrilling adventure, visual wonder and worthy tribute
Dear Abby: Mom vows to skip holiday gatherings if my dad is there
‘BARDO’ star found it ‘so liberating’ to create his role with Iñárritu
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for the third time
The Latest
A man was stabbed following an argument Sept. 2, 2022, near a CTA Green Line station.
News
Man dies days after shooting in North Lawndale
Maurice Timberlake was struck in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
One man was fatally shot and another stabbed to death Sept. 15, 2021 in West Humboldt Park.
News
2 teens wounded in Austin shooting
Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eastern Illinois v Illinois
College Sports
College basketball preview: UNC, Gonzaga, Houston looking great; Big Ten, not so much
Let’s look at 10 storylines for the new season.
By Steve Greenberg
 
NOV8ELECTION_51.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Voters hit the polls for the midterms, man sues Chicago cop he claims forced false confession and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the city’s 2023 budget during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Other Views
Chicago’s budget now supports more mental health services, right in the neighborhood
The increase in city funding under Mayor Lori Lightfoot has helped create a mental health network that is serving more patients than ever.
By Donald Dew and Esther Corpuz
 