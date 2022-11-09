Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 7:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel affectionate to a loved one. Meanwhile, someone will be generous to you by giving you gifts or doing a favor for you. You might do fundraising on behalf of someone else who needs help. Whatever the case, you feel tender-hearted and sympathetic to others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can relax because you are no longer dealing with the full moon in your sign. In fact, you are more concerned with money issues and something that you own. Fortunately, relations with partners and close friends are cozy and mutually supportive. (A hug would be nice.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign, which gives you a bit of extra good luck! Naturally, it makes you a bit more excitable and emotional. Meanwhile, relations with coworkers are mutually sympathetic. You want to help someone, if you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to socialize, especially with romantic interests. (Romance might be the stuff of movies.) Relations with your kids will be tender-hearted and special. This is an inspirational day for artists or people involved in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family relations are warm and friendly. You might also be hands-on with redecorating ideas or something to do with renovations because you are keen to make things look more attractive at home or where you live.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today it’s easy to appreciate your daily surroundings, which is a wonderful thing because appreciation will always enrich your life. Relations with siblings, relatives and neighbors are warm and friendly, which is why you want to schmooze with others and share your ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can attract money to you today. In fact, you might have some excellent money-making ideas? You will enjoy discussing these ideas with someone else because you want to shake things up a little. You want some adventure, fun and a chance to learn something new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things will flow smoothly because the sun, Mercury and Venus are in your sign; furthermore, Venus is on the tender terms with sympathetic Neptune. This means you’re happy to talk to others. You will also care about others and what is happening with them. If you can help, you will.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Some of you might be involved in a secret love affair, especially today. (Something rather cozy is going on behind the scenes.) Nevertheless, because the moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (This happens for two and a half days every month.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of good friends or members of groups because you feel warm-hearted and happy to see others. There is a sense of mutual sympathy and understanding with people. You also want to get down to work and make things happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you will happily accept the help of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs if they extend an offer to you. In fact, a few of you might develop a close relationship — a romance or an exciting flirtation. Meanwhile, this is a great day to celebrate and socialize!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a marvelous day to travel or do something to escape from your responsibilities and worries. (“I need to get outta Dodge!”) Some of you might explore a new romance with someone different. You might also want to cocoon at home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Scottie Thompson (1981) shares your birthday. You are a risk taker and willing to explore many different aspects of life. You are intuitive, aware and an excellent problem solver. This year is the time for you to receive recognition for your past efforts. Bravo! Expect promotions, awards and the acknowledgement that you deserve.

