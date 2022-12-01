The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 8:30 to 10:50 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Right off the bat, you have to realize that cooperation from others will be difficult. Just accept this. Don’t expect too much from others. Tension about politics, religion or racial issues might arise even if you keep a low profile and hide.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Another day, and more squabbles about money, earnings and your possessions. These disputes might also be about shared property, inheritances or the limits of your responsibilities for someone. Discover what is expected of you. You have to face this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your closest relationships will be tested. You might feel annoyed with someone close to you, a friend, spouse or partner. In itself, this is a challenging because you want to get along with these people. Today, however, you are also high visibility, which means people notice you. Be aware of this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Work squabbles and differing opinions with coworkers, clients or customers might be a challenge for you. Many people underestimate how important it is to get along with coworkers. Not only does it make your job pleasant, it’s smart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might have disputes with your kids, or possibly a friend or a member of a group. This quarrel might be about choosing a social occasion or outing. It might relate your kids. It might also relate to the cost of something and how to divide or share it. It’s a challenging day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do what you can to keep harmony at home as well as with partners and close friends. The key is not to give in to anger. Think before you speak. Make no assumptions. Don’t be critical of others. This way you can get through this day unscathed, which is what you want to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Squabbles with daily contacts like siblings, relatives and neighbors might arise today. You might also find yourself at odds with someone at work or about a work-related issue. Since this is the tenor of this day, avoid this unpleasantness if you can. Who needs it? Not you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money squabbles might occur today. Or you might have a difference of opinion with someone about something that you own. Whatever the case, (and it could involve a romantic partner or perhaps your kids) best to go along to get along. Keep the peace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today there are three planets in your sign at odds with Mars and the moon. Yes, this could be the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Remember that you are dealing with family, friends and people who are close to you — partners or spouses. Conflict only makes things worse. Stay chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you can do your best to be low key today to avoid conflict with others, especially at work — this would be ideal. However, you might get sucked into something that you can’t avoid. If so, be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be involved in goal-setting today or working with younger, creative people. Nevertheless, conflict with kids or disputes about money or something that you own might ruin the picture for you. (Sigh.) Look for a peaceful solution.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your dealings with parents, bosses and the police will be challenging today. (Yikes!) Fortunately, the moon is in your sign. Although this will make you excitable, it will help you get your way. Fingers crossed. Just coast.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Zoe Kravitz (1988) shares your birthday. You are attractive, friendly and easygoing in your relationships. Personally, you have a highly intuition. Sometimes you just “sense” things. You are always independent. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle for you. Expect new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life! Take action and define your goals.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Emancipation’ a decent action film that could have been so much more
Behind the scenes: A peek at the decor, the menu at Biden state dinner for French President Macron
Things to Do in Chicago Dec. 1-7: The Mix
Rolling Stones to release live album full of famous guest stars
Christine McVie, co-lead singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79
Clarence Gilyard Jr., actor in ‘Die Hard’ films and ‘Matlock’ TV series dies at 66
The Latest
Emancipation_Photo_01.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Emancipation’ a decent action film that could have been so much more
Will Smith sticks to Movie Star mode as a family man dodging hunters, bullets, a gator and a snake while fleeing slavery.
By Richard Roeper
 
Devin Booker
Bulls
Suns wallop Bulls, courtesy of Devin Booker’s 51-point explosion
While Zach LaVine still was trying to figure out a way to find his timing and end an eight-game shooting slump, Booker was showing the Bulls what a max-contract shooting guard should do, lighting them up despite playing only three quarters.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crystal Lake South’s Anthony Demirov (4) takes the ball to the basket against Dundee-Crown.
High School Basketball
Sophomore Anthony Demirov’s late heroics help Crystal Lake South beat Dundee-Crown
Anthony Demirov is just a sophomore, but he has the scoring ability to carry his team for a crucial quarter and the confidence and resolve to knock down free throws with the game on the line.
By Michael O’Brien
 
TAKEOVER_082722_16.jpg
The slow pace of police reform victimizes Chicagoans — and drains their wallets
Critics tell us that payouts now in the hundreds of millions are a sign that the city and police department are not serious enough about reform. If they were, Chicagoans would see real accountability, better policies and better outcomes.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Progress Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is making in his knee rehab remains slow
According to coach Billy Donovan, Ball still is dealing with pain in his surgically repaired left knee. There have been no setbacks, but the concern continues.
By Joe Cowley
 