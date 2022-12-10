The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Protesters decry ‘broken promises’ on affordable housing at Lathrop Homes

Despite the city revamping 414 units at the Lathrop Homes in 2019, less than a quarter were marked affordable and about 36% were set aside for public housing — which advocates say was done to push out low income residents.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Protesters decry ‘broken promises’ on affordable housing at Lathrop Homes
Protesters walk outside boarded-up buildings on North Leavitt Street near the Lincoln Park neighborhood during the 10th annual “Las Posadas,” a procession that was organized by the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance, Lathrop leaders and Palenque LSNA to demand Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Housing Authority rehabilitate Lathrop Homes and make it available for low-income, Black and Brown families, Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022.

Protesters walk outside boarded-up buildings Saturday on North Leavitt Street near the Lincoln Park neighborhood during the 10th annual “Las Posadas,” a procession that was organized by the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance, Lathrop leaders and Palenque LSNA to demand Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Housing Authority rehabilitate Lathrop Homes and make it available for low-income, Black and Brown families.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

For the 10th straight year, the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance gathered Chicagoans Saturday morning to demonstrate against vacant buildings and a lack of affordable housing in the Lathrop Homes development on the North Side. 

This year’s march had more than 100 attendees following dramatists performing scripted acts between the biblical Joseph and Mary and a Chicago Housing Authority official. 

The act was part of Las Posadas, a 400-year-old Christian tradition of a days-long prayer that recreates the story of Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging before Jesus was born. The annual protests at Lathrop Homes started in 2013. 

Orla Byrley, 15, who is dressed as Mary, and Zach Davis, 29, who is dressed as Joseph, walk with protesters along the Jimmy Thomas Nature Trail near the Lathrop Homes on the North Side.

Orla Byrley, 15, who is dressed as Mary, and Zach Davis, 29, who is dressed as Joseph, walk with protesters along the Jimmy Thomas Nature Trail Saturday near the Lathrop Homes on the North Side.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The protesters say city officials and Related Midwest — the mega-developer that has partnered to overhaul the former public housing complex — aren’t moving quickly enough to provide reasonably priced housing for communities that need it most.

The developer has listed the Lathrop Homes as “completed” since 2019, referring to an early phase of the project which revamped 414 units in 16 existing buildings and a new structure. Of those 414 units, less than a quarter were marked affordable and about 36% were set aside for public housing. 

The next phase, which is slated to finish by the end of the year, would bring 31 market-rate, 15 affordable and 28 CHA-owned units to the property, city housing officials said in a statement to the Sun-Times. 

A Related Midwest spokesperson deferred comment to city officials, who declined to address concerns brought up at the demonstrations — but a CHA spokesperson insisted their plan ensures “quality, affordable housing continues to be available in the area.”

But Juan Pablo Herrera, a pastor at Urban Village Church’s Wicker Park location, said city plans have sputtered for more than a decade and simply don’t provide enough affordable housing units.

“I just get angry at the way people have been forgotten and moved out of the way to make room for people who already have power,” Herrera said at Saturday’s march. 

Rev. Juan Pablo Herrera of the Urban Village Church speaks near developed buildings that are part of Lathrop Homes.

Rev. Juan Pablo Herrera of the Urban Village Church speaks Saturday near buildings that are part of Lathrop Homes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Zenobia Sowell, a Chicago resident and parishioner on the Near West Side, said her church is near the ABLA Homes — one of the largest CHA projects in terms of size — so the struggle over public housing hits close to home. 

“This city, this mayor, they have the opportunity to do what’s right by the marginalized, they’re just closing their ears and their eyes to what they should be doing,” Sowell said.

Last month, Lightfoot and allies blocked a hearing on the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance, which would raise the tax on home sales of more than $1 million, which advocates say could help fund housing for thousands of Chicagoans. 

“No matter what, it is going to be spun as a property tax increase,” Lightfoot told reporters last month.

Sowell said she doesn’t expect action from the CHA, but that prayer and voting in the upcoming municipal elections — along with Saturday’s march — were the best actions she could take to ensure the city make up for “broken promises.”

“I don’t believe we’re going to see a change but I know it takes something on our part to stand together,” Sowell said. “Those who don’t turn a deaf ear to the cries of the people… it’ll show up at the ballot box.”

Vacant and boarded-up buildings on Saturday morning that are part of Lathrop Homes line North Hoyne Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Vacant and boarded-up buildings on Saturday morning that are part of Lathrop Homes line North Hoyne Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Rev. Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina after review board clears him of latest sex abuse allegation
Man upset over TV news story fired guns at family, neighbors before being shot by police: prosecutors
South Side man charged in shootout with Lombard police in which reported accomplice died
Concealed carry license holder wounds 2 suspects in Loop shootout: police
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
The Latest
merlin_108926823.jpg
Sports
Mark Potash: Breaking down the Bears at the bye
What the Bears need to see from Justin Fields — and others — in the final four games of the season to go into 2023 with the arrow pointing up.
By Mark Potash
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Tylon Tolliver (1) passes the ball against Westinghouse’s Treyvon Ali (3).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s live notebook from the Team Rose Shootout
Live highlights from all six games on Saturday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The Rev. Michael Pfleger, pictured in January of 2022.
Religion
Rev. Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina after review board clears him of latest sex abuse allegation
Pfleger, 73, was expected to return to lead Mass on Sunday. He has staunchly denied all claims of wrongdoing and was roundly supported by parishioners.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Kevin Singleton allegedly shot a man before he was shot by Chicago police Dec. 7, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man upset over TV news story fired guns at family, neighbors before being shot by police: prosecutors
Kevin Singleton, 52, was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to police.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Screenshot from officer’s body camera footage shows suspect firing at officer, according to Lombard police.
Crime
South Side man charged in shootout with Lombard police in which reported accomplice died
Anthony Brown, 31, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.
By Mohammad Samra
 