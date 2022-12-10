Rev. Michael Pfleger reinstated at St. Sabina after review board clears him of latest sex abuse allegation

Chicago’s highest-profile and sometimes controversial priest was reinstated to his South Side pulpit Saturday as archdiocese officials dismissed the latest accusation of sexual abuse against the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

The St. Sabina preacher had been sidelined from the ministry for almost two months after another man came forward saying Pfleger abused him in the rectory of the Auburn Gresham parish in the 1980s — marking the second time in the past two years that Pfleger had been benched due to decades-old accusations.

In a letter to parishioners Saturday evening, Cardinal Blase Cupich announced the archdiocese’s review board “has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations.”

“I want to recognize that these months have taken a great toll on Fr. Mike and all of you, and I am committed to do everything possible to see that his good name is restored,” Cupich wrote. “As I assure you of my prayers, I ask that you do all you can to welcome back Father Pfleger so that he can once again take up the ministry that has distinguished St. Sabina in the archdiocese and beyond.”

Pfleger, 73, was expected to return to lead Mass on Sunday. He has denied any wrongdoing and was roundly supported by parishioners.

Shortly after Cupich’s announcement, Pfleger posted a brief statement on Facebook: “Like M.J SAID ‘I’M BACK,’” referring to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s famous return to the team in 1995.

In October, Pfleger’s latest accuser — a man in his late 40s — said through an attorney that the priest abused him twice during choir rehearsals more than 30 years ago.

That claim followed others that prompted Pfleger’s first benching in January of 2021. A man had claimed Pfleger abused him more than 40 years ago, then that accuser’s brother came forward with his own allegations soon after — and yet another man accused the priest of molesting him at St. Sabina. All of the accusers have been represented by the same attorney.

An archdiocese review board found “insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty” of the 2021 claims and returned him to Sunday service in June of 2021.

Pfleger has served as pastor at St. Sabina Church since 1981, becoming one of Chicago’s most well-known voices against gun violence and leading annual peace marches that routinely draw hundreds of people.

Over the years, Pfleger has clashed with archdiocese officials but has managed to stay at St. Sabina, one of the largest African American churches in the city, for decades despite parish priests typically serving one or two six-year terms before being rotated to other assignments.

The late Cardinal Francis George suspended Pfleger briefly in 2008 after the priest mocked Hillary Clinton from the pulpit as she ran against Pfleger’s friend, Barack Obama. Pfleger apologized and soon was back at work.

