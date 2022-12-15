The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

In farewell speech, Rep. Adam Kinzinger warns GOP ‘has embraced lies and deceit’

“Our democracy is not functioning,” Adam Kinzinger, the Chicago-area Republican who has stood against the MAGA wing, warned colleagues.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE In farewell speech, Rep. Adam Kinzinger warns GOP ‘has embraced lies and deceit’
January 6 Committee Votes On Whether To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said in his farewell that Republicans have “embraced lies and deceit.”

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Ringing alarm bells in his last speech on the House floor, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who early on warned about the corrosive effects of conspiracy theories that started during the Trump presidency and led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said Thursday he feared U.S. democracy “will fall into the ash heap of history.”

“Our democracy,” said Kinzinger, “is not functioning.”

Kinzinger, who sacrificed his political career — at least for now — for speaking out against lies and election denial, said in his farewell address that he had wanted to end his time in Congress with the country in better shape than when he started, but “I cannot in good conscience say that I have done that.”

Instead of members using “our platform to advance the well-being of our nation and her people, we’ve turned this institution into an echo chamber of lies.”

Kinzinger, 44, represents the 16th District, just south of Chicago, and lives in Channahon. His first day in Congress was Jan. 3, 2011, when the young conservative walked into the House chamber as an unknown military pilot and former member of the McLean County Board.

When Kinzinger wraps up his sixth term next month he will depart as one of only two elected Republicans in the entire nation — with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming the other — to clearly and consistently condemn fellow Republicans for failing to acknowledge the dangers our civil society faces in the wake of the election denial and lies spawned and spread by former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger and Cheney are the only Republicans who were willing to serve on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading to the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election and keep Trump in office.

In October 2021, Kinzinger decided not to run again after Springfield Democrats, drawing new maps based on the 2020 census, threw him in a district with another Republican incumbent. The political reality was that Kinzinger — one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack — and his membership on the investigative committee — would have made it difficult to impossible to win a GOP primary.

In the past year, Kinzinger’s profile has only grown, through his work on the Jan. 6 committee and the fact that even with all that is known about Trump now — in large part due to the Jan. 6 panel’s probe — Kinzinger is still is one of the few elected Republicans willing to speak out.

And that’s what he did Thursday.

“Where Republicans once believed that limited government meant lower taxes and more autonomy, today limited government means inciting violence against government officials,” Kinzinger said.

“Following the tragic Oklahoma City bombing, former President George H. W. Bush publicly refuted those who used fear to gain support. In stark contrast, our leader’s today belittle, and in some cases justify, attacks on the U.S. Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.” The once great party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan has turned its back on the ideals of liberty and self-governance. Instead, it has embraced lies and deceit.

“The Republican Party used to believe in a big tent, which welcomed the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Now we shelter the ignorant, the racists, who only stoke anger and hatred to those that are different than us.

Our constituents voted us in based on our beliefs, but we cannot use our faith as a sword and a shield while ignoring the fact we are all children of God, that we are all Americans.”

Democrats are not blameless.

Kinzinger did not name names when he talked about the ploy Democrats used — including Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — of propping up MAGA Republicans in primaries — pumping millions of dollars into these efforts — in order to have extremist rivals to run against in the November mid-terms.

“To my Democratic colleagues, you too must bear the burden of our failures. Many of you have asked me ‘Where are all the good Republicans?’ Over the past two years, Democratic leadership had the opportunity to stand above the fray. Instead, they poured millions of dollars into the campaigns of MAGA Republicans, the same candidates President Biden called a national security threat, to ensure these good Republicans do not make it out of their respective primaries.

“This is no longer politics as usual; this is not a game. If you keep stoking the fire, you can’t point the fingers when our great experiment goes up in flames.”

Both parties have “weaponized fear” with too few Republicans or Democrats having the “spines to stand up and put country over party,” Kinzinger said.

At the end of January 2021, Kinzinger launched Country First, now his main political action committee, dedicated to combating “the poisonous extremism that has overtaken our politics.”

On the House floor Kinzinger said, “Americans deserve a democracy that values truthful leaders and real dialogue between our parties. It is my belief that we must put aside our differences and remember that the nation itself will only survive if the people have faith in one another.

“Unfortunately, we now live in a world where lies trump truth. Where democracy is being challenged by authoritarianism. If we, America’s elected leaders, do not search within ourselves for a way out, I fear that this great experiment will fall into the ash heap of history.”

Kinzinger said he can rest at night knowing he was “standing up for the truth.”

Said Kinzinger, “I know many in this institution cannot do the same.”

Next Up In News
Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking dog in Lincoln Park. ‘I was dumbfounded. It took me a couple of seconds to realize I just got mugged.’
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
14-year-old boy charged after bringing loaded gun into North Side school, police say
Off-duty Chicago cop found dead from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Norwood Park
Free, at-home COVID-19 test kits return as Biden administration reveals winter plans to combat virus surge
The question that’s launched multiple Sun-Times investigations
The Latest
File photo of a deer check station sign.
Deer harvest up from last year during Illinois’ firearm season
Illinois deer hunters harvested more deer this year during the firearm season than last year.
By Dale Bowman
 
GettyImages_1389409962.jpg
Music
Trevor Noah will get back to work as 2023 Grammys host
After leaving ‘The Daily Show’ last week, the comedian signs up for his third stint on the music awards show.
By Associated Press
 
Screenshot_2022_12_15_at_9.06.50_AM.png
Crime
Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking dog in Lincoln Park. ‘I was dumbfounded. It took me a couple of seconds to realize I just got mugged.’
Neither Diana Dejacimo nor her dog Jasper were injured, but the attack Wednesday morning made her appreciate even more her decision recently to move from the city to Wisconsin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_110360088.jpg
Afternoon Edition
ComEd’s $40M plan to rid homes of natural gas, City Council’s new ordinances and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Amazon drivers walk near the stage at a South Side warehouse during a July launch event announcing new electric vans made in Illinois by Rivian.
Politics
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
Sixteen businesses wrote the governor, an electric vehicles cheerleader, urging him to be more aggressive about eliminating fossil fuels.
By Brett Chase
 