The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Art News Education

Kids, submit your artwork for our new student art contest. Your work could end up as a mural.

The Sun-Times, WBEZ and Vocalo are sponsoring the contest. The theme: ‘Bringing Chicago’s voices together,’ to celebrate the city’s diversity. Here’s how to enter.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Kids, submit your artwork for our new student art contest. Your work could end up as a mural.
Read on to see how to enter our new student art contest.

Read on to see how to enter our new student art contest.

Chicago is known for its murals, a vibrant display that, just in the past few years, has exploded across the city and many suburbs, with thousands of colorful works.

Now, we’re looking to add a student artist to the ranks of Chicago muralists. The Chicago Sun-Times and media partners WBEZ and Vocalo are sponsoring a student art contest that’ll see the winning original work of art converted into a giant mural outdoors for all to see at The Salt Shed.

That’s the old Morton Salt building at 1357 N. Elston Ave., visible from the Kennedy Expressway, that’s now an entertainment venue.

It’s easy to enter. Any Chicago-area student from kindergarten through high school is eligible.

All you need to do is submit an electronic version of one of your original drawings, paintings or digital art creations that fit the theme “Bringing Chicago’s voices together,” focusing on what Chicago’s diversity means to you.

Submissions are now being accepted and will continue to be until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15.

For complete rules and submission guidelines, go online to https://marketing.suntimes.com/student-mural-contest.

Though only one winner will get the mural top prize, we’ll also select other top artworks and showcase them in Sun-Times, listing the artists’ names, schools and grades. And they’ll get a gift certificate.

The top winner’s artwork will be displayed at The Salt Shed between March 1 and April 30 on space donated by Wintrust bank.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Long stories about death don’t help when I’m grieving
‘The Recruit’: New guy at the CIA hits the ground running in your next action-packed Netflix binge
Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Humboldt Park building will block mural — so artist was asked to create new one
Trevor Noah will get back to work as 2023 Grammys host
Harry, Meghan air grievances with Prince William and other royals in Netflix series finale
The Latest
Yellow perch from the Chicago lakefront artfully prepared and plated by Quinn Wunar. Credit: Quinn Wunar
Sports
Pairing lakefront perch fishing with good eats and good drinks
The wonderful winter perch fishing on the Chicago lakefront makes for some wonderful food preparations and parings with drinks.
By Dale Bowman
 
Starbucks workers strike outside the drive-thru of a coffeehouse at 5964 N. Ridge Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Business
Workers at 6 Chicago-area Starbucks plan walkouts through Sunday
The strikes are expected at stores that have unionized, targeting four Chicago locations and sites in Cary and Glenview.
By David Roeder
 
The Operating Engineers Local 150 offices in Countryside.
The FBI Files
FBI files detail dropped investigation of clout-heavy Chicago-area union
The recently released records regarding the agency’s interest in the late William Dugan, who headed Operating Engineers Local 150, also touch on the union’s clout.
By Robert Herguth
 
A man was charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man Nov. 20, 2022 in Austin.
Crime
Man charged in fatal September shooting in Morgan Park
Kenard Milsap, 30, was shot and killed while at a backyard gathering.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Long stories about death don’t help when I’m grieving
Reader mourning mother is worn out from well-meaning co-workers sharing recollections about their own losses
By Abigail Van Buren
 