Kids, submit your artwork for our new student art contest. Your work could end up as a mural.

Chicago is known for its murals, a vibrant display that, just in the past few years, has exploded across the city and many suburbs, with thousands of colorful works.

Now, we’re looking to add a student artist to the ranks of Chicago muralists. The Chicago Sun-Times and media partners WBEZ and Vocalo are sponsoring a student art contest that’ll see the winning original work of art converted into a giant mural outdoors for all to see at The Salt Shed.

That’s the old Morton Salt building at 1357 N. Elston Ave., visible from the Kennedy Expressway, that’s now an entertainment venue.

It’s easy to enter. Any Chicago-area student from kindergarten through high school is eligible.

All you need to do is submit an electronic version of one of your original drawings, paintings or digital art creations that fit the theme “Bringing Chicago’s voices together,” focusing on what Chicago’s diversity means to you.

Submissions are now being accepted and will continue to be until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15.

For complete rules and submission guidelines, go online to https://marketing.suntimes.com/student-mural-contest.

Though only one winner will get the mural top prize, we’ll also select other top artworks and showcase them in Sun-Times, listing the artists’ names, schools and grades. And they’ll get a gift certificate.

The top winner’s artwork will be displayed at The Salt Shed between March 1 and April 30 on space donated by Wintrust bank.