Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful today. Discussions with close friends and partners might get in your face. Meanwhile, bosses, parents and people in authority might throw you a curveball or do something you didn’t expect. Therefore, tread carefully! Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled or rescheduled; or perhaps, you have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Meanwhile, people at work are opinionated! Likewise, issues related to a pet are intense. Oops!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful, flirtatious day. Accept invitations to party because you have lots of energy and you want to have some fun. However, keep an eye on your banking situation and anything related to inheritances and shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas. Stay in the know.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A partner or close friend might catch you off guard. Or perhaps, you will meet someone who is different or unusual? Either way, this could lead to an intense family discussion at home. (Of course, everyone has their opinion to share, so they will chip in their two bits.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your work routine might change. Staff shortages, power outages, late shipments, canceled appointments or surprise announcements might be a few things that catch you off guard. On the upside, you might have some brilliant ideas. (Your mind is very sharp today.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ambition is aroused, which is why you will try to go after whatever you want. Stay light on your feet because social plans might change. Meanwhile, parents should be aware that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, which means they should be vigilant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Mars, which give you lots of energy and mental clarity. You might see ways to improve your appearance or your health? Meanwhile, get ready for some interruptions to your home routine. Perhaps it’s an unusual family conversation, or an unexpected knock at the door?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your daily routine will probably change today because something unexpected will occur. (Incidentally, pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day.) You might also come up with zany or genius-like ideas. Stay light on your feet!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with a friend, perhaps a female, will be animated and intense today. You have ideas and so do they. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unpredictable might happen. You might find money; you might lose money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s curious, but people notice you today for some reason. In fact, some seem to know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Guard against rash, impulsive actions. Think before you speak or act so that you have no regrets later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Try to do something different today because you’re a bit restless and yearning for some adventure. What you need is a little change of scenery. You don’t have to hop a jet. Just visit a store or restaurant you have never been to before. Stretch your wings and discover your neighborhood.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or even a casual acquaintance might surprise you today. Possibly, you will meet someone new who is unusual or different? This discussion could come about because of your interest in shared property, inheritances or something to do with the wealth and resources of others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Katheryne Winnick (1977) shares your birthday. You are high-energy, outgoing and friendly. You have a strong work ethic and you are a natural leader. People admire you. This year you will reap the benefits of the past efforts and receive recognition — a raise, praise, kudos or awards. Well done! Bravo!

