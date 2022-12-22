Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping after 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Unexpected praise or a promotion from your boss or someone in a position of authority will please you. Suddenly, you are admired! People think highly of you, which is why some of you might begin a romance with your boss. Someone might seek your advice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A sudden opportunity to travel will please you. Or, you might have an unexpected opportunity related to publishing, the media, medicine or the law. A legal decision might surprise you, for example. You might also have a sudden chance to take a course or go to school. Jump at this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. Just say “Thank you!” You might get unexpected approval for a loan or mortgage. Meanwhile, intimate relationships will be intense, exciting and memorable! Stay light on your feet so that you can entertain new ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are excellent. Something unexpected might occur that makes you realize how fond you are of this individual. This is a two-way street, which means they might realize how fond they are of you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Unexpected praise and good news related to your job or your health will please you. Some of you will have the same sudden pleasure regarding a pet. You create a good impression on coworkers, which is why they might offer to help you or show you unexpected support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A surprise invitation might come your way today! Perhaps an invitation to lunch, or dinner or a fun event? Sports events might also take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, romance is delightful. In fact, love at first sight might take place. Enjoy spontaneous outings with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might buy something high tech or modern for your home. Stock the fridge because you might unexpectedly entertain at home. Something pleasant that is unexpected and related to a family member will please you. Real estate news might delight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a pleasant day because surprising news and encounters with others, including meeting someone new, will be a pleasure for you. You might take an unexpected short trip? Something about your daily routine will change, and whatever it is will be pleasant.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep your pockets open because unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. You might see new ways to earn money? You might also make more money or get a raise. If shopping, you might buy something unusual, avant-garde or high tech.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be bored with your daily routine, which is why you want to do something different and stimulating. The people you meet today might be different from your usual friends. Some of you might suggest an unconventional arrangement with a lover or partner. Seek out new forms of entertainment today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today; nevertheless, something unexpected will surprise you. Fortunately, it will likely be pleasant. You might have an epiphany about something or see the light, as it were. A deeper realization within you could be edifying.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might encounter a friend or someone new in your life who is quite different from your usual acquaintances. This person could introduce an electric, exciting energy into your world. They might encourage you to join the club or a nonprofit association, which benefits others. You want to do good today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Meghan Trainor (1993) shares your birthday. Because you have personal self-discipline, you are ambitious, determined and hard-working. You are a creative conservative. This year you are working hard to achieve your objectives. Simplicity is the key. Take charge of your health. You have come to realize that hard work is required to maintain your lifestyle.

