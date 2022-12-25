The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sports Outdoors Sports Media

Wild turkeys, perch recipes, trail usage up, an artful analogy on ice usage

Wild turkeys in Will County, a perch recipe remembered, trail usage is up and an artful analogy on ice usage by the Indiana DNR are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Wild turkeys, perch recipes, trail usage up, an artful analogy on ice usage
Mike Mikolajczyk photographed this flock of wild turkeys while deer hunting in Will County. Provided photo

Mike Mikolajczyk photographed this flock of wild turkeys while deer hunting in Will County.

Provided

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Mike Mikolajczyk has “been deer hunting for 35 years - bow and gun - and this was a first for me: Turkeys.” In eastern Will County on the day after Thanksgiving, he had 11 turkeys. “One flew into a tree 15 yards from me and another flew overhead as I was walking out,” he emailed. “That was pretty cool to see.” That about sums it up.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Dale, your best recipe for fried perch appeared in the 12/19/2018 issue of the Sun-Times which I saved. It was a rumored recipe from Phil Smidt’s. It came from F. K. Plous. Several of the secrets were: potato starch, fried round in oil with boning after frying, no seasonings, ladled with clarified butter before serving. Not fried in butter. The best perch ever. Best with a good beer, French fries and slaw.” Bill Walsh

A: My favorite part of Plous’ note was his suggesting that the chef misled me on what made perch at Phil Smidt’s great.

BIG NUMBER

9.5: Percentage that trail counts (usage measurement) increased from 2021-2022, according to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. That’s just 1.5 percent below the record during the pandemic year in 2020.

LAST WORD

“Similar to needing to drive differently on snowy versus clear roads, being able to safely have fun on ice may require adjusting what you have done in the past. When thinking about getting on the ice, put safety first. Believe all ice is thin ice unless proven otherwise.”

Indiana DNR, with a well-worded cautionary note on ice

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Tod Todd, “Local Waters Ice Fishing Strategies,” Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Dec. 25: Snipe season ends

Monday, Dec. 26: Second dove season opens

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Duck season, central zone, ends

Thursday, Dec. 29-Jan. 1: First portion, special CWD/late winter antlerless deer season

YOUTH HUNTING

Through Dec 31: Registration for youth (10-17) goose hunt, register for the drawing at : https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/YouthGooseHunt2023.aspx. The hunt is Jan. 16 in the Canton area. For questions, call (217) 785-8060.

CHINOOK MEETING

Jan. 7: Indiana DNR meeting on the current Lake Michigan Chinook stocking plan, Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago, Ind., 10 a.m.

Next Up In Sports
Halas Intrigue, Episode 266: Iced out
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bills run all over Bears’ porous defense
3 takeaways: How did Bears CB Jaylon Johnson go from questionable to IR?
With Justin Fields contained, Bears’ run game withers
Justin Fields has spoiled us, and a cold, ugly loss to the Bills proved it
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t have time to talk on the phone, but friend insists
Elderly and hard of hearing, reader is busy caring for husband, seeing doctors and cooking and would rather email.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Officer witnesses shooting in Englewood that wounded 2, fires shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: police
The officer saw a shooting that wounded a boy, 17, and a 54-year-old man inside an SUV in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
The Bears’ David Montgomery is tackled by the Bills’ Shaq Lawson.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 266: Iced out
Cold and ugly could describe the Bears’ loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears receiver Velus Jones makes a 44-yard catch Saturday.
Bears
Velus Jones goes deep, and Justin Fields is ‘glad to finally use his speed’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ best pass of Saturday’s 35-13 loss to the Bills landed in the arms of the most unlikely receiver: rookie Velus Jones.
By Patrick Finley
 