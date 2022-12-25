Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you in a delightful way. Whatever happens, they will enrich your life in some way. Meanwhile, you have lots of mental energy and enthusiasm to share with siblings, relatives and neighbors because you feel upbeat and excited!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You make a fabulous impression on others, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. People see you as generous, successful and affluent. In fact, you might have some clever, money=making ideas? You are definitely noticed today. (People seem to be aware of personal details about your private life.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a feel-good day! You might travel or deal with people from other countries or different cultures. One thing is certain: You’re keen to expand your horizons by seeing different places and doing different things. Enjoy talking to unusual people, perhaps from different backgrounds. You’re eager to learn!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have a strong interest in the wealth and resources of others. In fact, you might benefit from the wealth and resources of others through gifts or loans. Whatever you do today will boost your reputation in the eyes of others. People will admire you for your wisdom and generosity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be ready to cooperate with others and go more than halfway because today, the moon is opposite your sign. Having said that, people will be enthusiastic and helpful to you! Fortunately, you have the energy to meet the needs of family and guests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are in a playful mood today! Furthermore, you have the energy to be of service to others. You can appreciate that old saying, “It’s a joy to labor for those you love.” Fortunately, your efforts will be appreciated. What goes around, comes around.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

While home, family and your private life are your strong focus now, today in particular, you feel playful! You will enjoy the company of children. You will also enjoy romance, flirtations and lighthearted fun with others. Relations with a partner or close friend will be affectionate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a busy, fast-paced day for you. Fortunately, your communications with others are sweet and charming because it’s easy to be diplomatic. Your involvement with a female family member will be positive and energetic. Enjoy this day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others because your communication skills are excellent. Mars opposite your sign has tested your patience with partners and close friends. Today however, your optimism and good feelings will override everything. Have fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are in fine form because four planets are in your sign making you confident, charming and diplomatic. Furthermore, many of you are feeling rather flush, which is why you are spending money and being generous to others. Enjoy good times at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are in your element because the moon is in Aquarius dancing beautifully with both Mars and Jupiter. This makes you energetic, optimistic and generous. Indeed, others will be impressed with your sage wisdom. Do tell. Having said this, you will also enjoy peace, quiet and solitude if you can find it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular time for you because you have been involved with young people as well as creative, artistic types. Friendships are particularly warm now. Today something will happen that makes you feel richer. (Possibly, behind the scenes.) You have lots of energy for home activities and entertainment.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Annie Lennox (1954) shares your birthday. You have a strong personality. When others are flustered, you remain calm. This gives you an air of authority, which others respect. This is a year of increased solitude, learning and teaching. You might explore meditation, prayer or consciousness-raising disciplines. Take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs.

