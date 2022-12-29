The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Before 4:45 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or making important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A lovely day! The moon is in Aries, lined up with Jupiter in your sign. (It doesn’t get much better than this.) In addition, the moon is also dancing beautifully with your ruler Mars. Naturally, you feel jubilant, confident and energetic! You rock!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day because you feel pleased with yourself. You feel reassured about your future, and possibly also reassured about your finances. You’re keen to travel and expand your horizons. (Ideally, travel someplace you have been before.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a marvelous day to enjoy the company of others, especially female colleagues, plus groups and conferences because you will be in your element! You will enjoy talking to others. In turn, they will respond enthusiastically to your positive energy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your ruler is the moon, and today the moon is lined up with lucky Jupiter! Furthermore, this takes place at the top of your chart, which means others see you as successful and capable. Travel plans will appeal. You might also be excited about something going on behind the scenes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your desire to get a change of scenery is strong, which is why you should do something different to shake up your world a little. If you can’t travel, go to a new restaurant, visit a new store, drive somewhere you have never been before. Get dressed!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial negotiations will go well today. Fortunately, you are determined to go after what you want. This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage because doors will open for you. You might receive an inheritance, a gift or a favor from someone else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends, partners and even members of the general public. Whatever you do will “expand” your world in some way. Perhaps you will entertain at home because you have a strong focus on home and family at this time. Talk to people who are “different.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for work-related travel. It’s also a good day to work with groups related to your job. Classes, meetings and conferences will expand your mind and introduce you to new ideas. You might also lobby for a better budget or more equipment — and get it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! You are a breezy, lighthearted, fun-loving sign, and today you have a chance to spread your wings. The bottom line is you want to do exactly what you want. Enjoy sports events, the great outdoors, creative activities and playful times with children. Accept invitations to socialize!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a wonderful day to explore real estate opportunities or shopping for your home or a family member. It’s also a great day to entertain at home. With the sun, Mercury and Venus in your sign, you will easily get what you want. Group meetings at home will go well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Trust your intuition today! (You are a highly intuitive anyhow.) Today, you find it easy to think like a winner. You expect the best for yourself and others. This is also a wonderful day to explore, learn new things, see new places and meet new people because you’re eager for adventure and new knowledge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Business and commerce are favored. Trust your money-making ideas. You might work hard for money today, and see ways to boost your income. However, you might also spend big. Be careful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ted Danson (1947) shares your birthday. You have a serious side. You are thoughtful, responsible and reliable. Justice and fair play are important to you. You are also impossibly charming. This is a slower-paced year, and time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your closest personal relationships. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

