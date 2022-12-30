The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

1,300 extra cops hitting Chicago’s streets for New Year’s Eve

Over the past three years, at least five people have been killed and 25 others have been shot over the 12-hour stretch between late New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, according to police records.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE 1,300 extra cops hitting Chicago’s streets for New Year’s Eve
CPD_07XX20_04.JPG

An extra 1,300 police officers will be deployed across the city on New Year’s Eve, officials announced Friday.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file

An extra 1,300 police officers will be deployed across the city on New Year’s Eve, many of them focusing on downtown festivities and the fireworks display at Navy Pier, officials announced Friday.

Police Supt. David Brown didn’t detail any specific plans to address the gun violence that can flare up across the city during the boozy holiday, though he noted that “celebratory gunfire is illegal.”

Police spokesman Don Terry later insisted there will be “sufficient resources placed all over the city, especially places that have had troubles.”

Over the past three years, at least five people have been killed and 25 others have been shot over the 12-hour stretch between late New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, according to police records.

Most of that violence happened far from the glitzy events and fireworks in and around the downtown area.

“Our officers will be doing everything they can to keep everyone safe,” Brown told reporters at police headquarters. “But we need our residents and visitors to do everything they can as well to celebrate responsibly.” 

Some of the cops flooding the streets are having their days off canceled, while others are having their shifts extended or are being pulled from headquarters. 

In August — amid growing concerns over officer wellness and a scathing report from the city’s inspector general — Brown announced a policy shift aimed at cutting back on the controversial practice of nixing days off.

But he reserved the right to do just that on certain holidays, including New Year’s Eve.

On Friday, Brown said the department has devised “a comprehensive security plan” for the fireworks at Navy Pier and has worked to expand its presence on the CTA, where crime remains a problem and where rides will be free from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

The superintendent also warned against drunken driving and over-serving revelers.

Some officers will be posted downtown as others patrol the Magnificent Mile and State Street and focus on entertainment venues in River North and Motor Row, according to Deputy Chief Jill Stevens of the department’s Central Control Group.

Tactical teams, mounted units and bike cops will respond to Millennium Park and “any large gatherings” in the area, she said.

There will also be an increased police presence in other entertainment districts, like Fulton Market and at Clark and Halsted streets in the Town Hall police district, according to Area 3 Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash.

“We’ve been working on safety and security plans with our hotels and our large liquor establishments,” Shemash said. “As always, we’re going to be keeping an eye on large gatherings and any impromptu parties that are gonna pop up.” 

Next Up In Crime
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeals decision derailing bail reform in 64 counties
1 person killed, 12 others wounded — including 2 teen boys — in Chicago Thursday
Hit-and-run driver kills man pushing man in a wheelchair
How a West Side law center is showing the benefits of releasing people before their trials
In Chicago, a year of fewer shootings and murders but little sense of being safer
Boy, 16, shot, wounded in Washington Park
The Latest
merlin_110528327.jpg
Bears
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon finding his comfort zone
After a typical season of rookie trials, Gordon seems like he’s in the right place at the right time — reaping the rewards of some hard lessons learned earlier in the season as a slot cornerback and ready to finish his first NFL season with momentum heading into 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Is Ohio State too soft for Georgia? Is Michigan too tough for TCU?
We’re about to find out, with the College Football Playoff semifinals set for Saturday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
John McKernin, 86, looks at his Peoples Gas bills at his Northwest Side home, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2022.
Chicago
Peoples Gas donates $5 million to help customers pay heating bills
The donation went to the Share the Warmth program, which makes grants to Chicago households with lower incomes.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
merlin_105423745.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Law center shows benefits of cash bail reform, South Side school to become temporary shelter for migrants and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at a Gold Coast news conference in May.
Politics
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeals decision derailing bail reform in 64 counties
The most controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act promises to end the cash bail system starting this Sunday — but not in 64 counties where authorities have sued to halt the reform.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 