Woman killed in Englewood shooting

A woman was fatally shot in Englewood on Wednesday evening, police said.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found on a porch of a residence in the 7200 block of South Green Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
‘We’re not machines.’ Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
3 pot shops with special licenses to boost diversity are finally open, but nearly 200 have yet to do so
Josh Aniceto streaked down the court in the final seconds on Wednesday in Bolingbrook. He was a kid on a mission.
Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct in the incident.
Workers file dozens of complaints against Levy Restaurants. Among the complaints are allegations Levy violated the state’s “One Day Rest in Seven Act,” working dishwashers for 35 days straight.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who visited a new dispensary co-owned by African American men Wednesday, said he hopes the other social equity license holders can open and diversify the white-dominated industry in Illinois.
The incident occurred about 5:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 126th Place, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.