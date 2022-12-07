The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Woman killed in Englewood shooting

A woman, in her 30s, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest on the porch of a residence in the 7200 block of South Green Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.

Sun-Times file

A woman was fatally shot in Englewood on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found on a porch of a residence in the 7200 block of South Green Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (1) sinks a late three over Waubonsie Valley’s Jackson Langendorf.
High School Basketball
Bolingbrook races back late to beat Waubonsie Valley
Josh Aniceto streaked down the court in the final seconds on Wednesday in Bolingbrook. He was a kid on a mission.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
Crime
Chicago police officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct in the incident.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_110235090.jpg
News
‘We’re not machines.’ Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
Workers file dozens of complaints against Levy Restaurants. Among the complaints are allegations Levy violated the state’s “One Day Rest in Seven Act,” working dishwashers for 35 days straight.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IVYHALL_120822_11.jpg
Marijuana
3 pot shops with special licenses to boost diversity are finally open, but nearly 200 have yet to do so
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who visited a new dispensary co-owned by African American men Wednesday, said he hopes the other social equity license holders can open and diversify the white-dominated industry in Illinois.
By Mitch Dudek and Tom Schuba
 
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in West Pullman
The incident occurred about 5:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 126th Place, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
By Mohammad Samra
 