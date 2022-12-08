Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Lighten up because it’s too easy to get pushy in debates about politics, religion or racial issues. You’re ready to argue! (Let’s face it, sometimes you like to argue.) Instead, use this energy to make travel plans or explore your world by learning something new.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Fiery debates about shared property, shared responsibilities, debt, insurance or inheritances might be sparked today. Generally, these important issues are not settled wisely through anger. Wait until you are in a calmer frame of mind to deal with your wealth. (Makes sense.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a classic day for arguments with spouses, partners and close friends because fiery Mars is in your sign opposing the sun that is opposite your sign. Oops! Bad Day at Black Rock! Use your common sense. Do you want to be miserable today? No, you don’t. Make that your objective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It might be challenging dealing with coworkers today or people related to your health or your pet because something going on in your unconscious mind makes you trigger-happy and grumpy. Note: A happy mind rarely gets angry. An unhappy mind often does. Take it easy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Most Leos are not strict parents. They’re quite friendly with their kids. Keep this in mind because today you might be at odds with your kids. You might also be at odds with a romantic partner. Ditto for sports colleagues. Hey, anger will only make you miserable along with everyone else. Your call.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because of some kind of confusion, you might have difficulty dealing with parents, older family members or authority figures today. The bottom line is you have to ask yourself what kind of day you want. Do you want to be angry? No, of course not. Life is short — you want to be happy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Resist the urge to argue with daily contacts, siblings, relatives and neighbors today because you might feel you have to confront someone. Examine what’s at stake. Does this really matter? If so, is there a win-win solution? If you are hostile, others will mirror this same aggression back to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money squabbles are likely today. They could be about who picks up the tab for something, or earnings, or how to share expenses. Perhaps this discussion about finances is a smokescreen for a power struggle? (You rarely lose power struggles.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do not blindly assert yourself today when dealing with partners or teammates because you will be tempted to do so. In part, this is because you are identifying with your ego today. Me, me, me. (As we all do.) Instead, think about your objective and the results you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are chatty now that Mercury is in your sign. You have something to say, and you want to enlighten others. However, this is a day when people are aggressive with each other, even unconsciously. You might feel defensive. Take a step back and watch what’s going on around you. Be cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friendships are important to you. Therefore, today, when you might feel aggression with friends or groups, take a moment and ask yourself what you are doing. Don’t take the bait. Don’t get suckered into an argument. Take the high road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is the classic day where you might find yourself at odds with authority figures: bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Family squabbles are also likely. But this doesn’t have to happen if you choose to stay calm and not get involved. (Smart move.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

AnnaSophia Robb (1993) shares your birthday. You are warm, friendly and optimistic. People enjoy your company because you are cheerful. You are also caring and generous. This is a winning year for you, which is why many of you will get promoted or receive awards or kudos for your talents and efforts. Bravo!

