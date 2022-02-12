 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed in separate attacks in Chicago Lawn

A 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file

Two people were killed in separate attacks Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 6:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At the same time, another male was found in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

Area One detectives were investigating both attacks.

