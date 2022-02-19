 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

11-year-old girl among 5 injured in South Chicago crash

An 11-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were hurt in a crash Feb. 19, 2022, in South Chicago.
Five people were hurt in a crash Feb. 19, 2022, in South Chicago.
Foto de archivo

Five people were hurt, including an 11-year-old girl, Saturday night in a crash in South Chicago.

About 5:45 p.m., a Ford struck a Jeep which then struck a Chevy in the 9200 block of South Houston Street, Chicago police said.

An 11-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

A woman, 44, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and two women, 20 and 21, were taken to Trinity Hospital, all in fair to serious condition.

The fifth victim, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Trinty Hospital in good to fair condition.

No citations have been issued.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bulls’ Zach LaVine falls short in third attempt to win 3-point contest

With two Dunk Contest titles under his belt, LaVine was still looking to become the only player to also win the All-Star Weekend’s Three-Point Contest. That didn’t happen, as he was eliminated in the opening round with the lowest score.

By Joe Cowley

20-year-old nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled by man she met online: Prosecutors

Richard Chavez, 24, of Oak Park, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charisma Ehresman.

By Sophie Sherry

Sophomore Antoine Glasper leads Collins into playoffs, eyes prep school move

Antoine Glasper is one of the city’s most promising young guards. He burst onto the scene as a freshman, posted big numbers in several games and attracted interest from DePaul.

By Michael O'Brien

Kofi Cockburn leads No. 12 Illinois past slumping No. 19 Spartans

Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 as the Illini held off the Spartans 79-74.

By Sun-Times wires

Birders of all levels asked to record sightings for The Great Backyard Bird Count

"There’s all kinds of questions about bird distribution that scientists can have this great big database to look at and answer," said Judy Pollock, president of Chicago’s chapter of the Audubon Society.

By Katie Anthony

Body found near rocks at Promontory Point

About 1:15 p.m., marine units found the male’s body on the rocks of Promontory Point in the 5500 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

By Sun-Times Wire