11-year-old girl among 5 injured in South Chicago crash

Five people were hurt, including an 11-year-old girl, Saturday night in a crash in South Chicago.

About 5:45 p.m., a Ford struck a Jeep which then struck a Chevy in the 9200 block of South Houston Street, Chicago police said.

An 11-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, Chicago fire officials said.

A woman, 44, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and two women, 20 and 21, were taken to Trinity Hospital, all in fair to serious condition.

The fifth victim, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Trinty Hospital in good to fair condition.

No citations have been issued.