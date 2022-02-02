 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

After 5 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a marvelous day to enjoy the company of others. However, you will also enjoy time alone to seek metaphysical and spiritual insights. Today it will be wise to lead with your heart rather than your mind. Trust your feelings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others because you feel happy! Good feelings and generosity to everyone will be the order of the day. Because you feel confident and optimistic, this is an excellent day to think about your long-term goals. Bounce your ideas off someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers and the police. They see you as wise, affluent and successful. (The appearance of success is almost as strong as success itself.) You can use this to promote your best interests.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans appeal because you want to learn more and expand your experience of the world. Group activities, especially activities that involve other cultures and different countries, will appeal. Expect positive news related to medicine and legal matters.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent financial day for you. Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies, rewards and favors will come your way. You can benefit from the wealth of others, including banks and lending institutions. “Do you want gravy on those chips?”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with those who are closest to you are warm and friendly today. People feel mutually generous to each other. It’s important to know that today is the kind of day where you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and nurturing support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. Nevertheless, whatever happens, this is a happy, feel-good day for you. You will enjoy schmoozing with coworkers and clients. Group meetings and conferences will be positive. You might see ways to boost your income!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous, happy day for you! It’s the perfect day for a vacation. Take a long lunch or leave work early. You feel confident and comfortable dealing with others today, especially groups. Enjoy fun activities with children, sports events and romantic rendezvous.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Invite the gang over for good food and drink because this is a wonderful day to entertain at home. (Or perhaps a meeting or some kind of congregation at home.) If so, this get-together will be successful. People are generous and warm spirited today and above all, not petty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you are in such a positive frame of mind today, your dealings with everyone will be upbeat and happy. In fact, you might be a role model for someone. They will admire your courageous optimism and genuine friendly approach to others. Good day to learn something new, and enjoy the company of siblings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Business and commerce are favored today because people are optimistic and confident. You’re willing to take a chance and play a long shot because you sense this is a timely moment for financial speculation. And it is! Look for ways to boost your earnings. (If shopping, keep your receipts.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you feel everything is all right and you have nothing to fear. That’s because the moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter, while it is also dancing with fair Venus. This is a winning day for you! You will get whatever you give.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV chef, author, Ina Garten (1948) shares your birthday. You are a peace-loving, diplomatic person who values home and family as much as your career. You are focused on achieving your objectives, which you do with a friendly approach. This year is an exciting year because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Have the courage to explore new ideas and open new doors!

