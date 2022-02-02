 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Huge game for Williamson leads Loyola past ISU

Ramblers roll out to 42-22 halftime lead

By Sun-Times wires
Lucas Williamson
Loyola guard Lucas Williamson reacts after the team turned over the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Lucas Williamson had a career-high 27 points as Loyola topped Illinois State 78-64 on Wednesday night at Gentile Arena.

Williamson made 6 of 9 three-pointers.

Ryan Schwieger had 18 points for Loyola (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Loyola dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 22 points in the first half marked a season-low for the team.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (10-13, 3-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 13 points. Liam McChesney had three blocks.

AP

