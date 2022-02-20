Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Until 11 p.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be wise to “zip thy lip” because it’s easy to lose your temper when dealing with parents, bosses, VIPs or the police. You will react! You might even be in the right. But too often, things get worse when you fight with authority. Wait till this situation cools down before you respond.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because people are looking for a fight. Everyone is touchy and defensive. That means this is a poor day to have an intelligent discussion about anything important and emotionally loaded.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Try to avoid getting embroiled in disputes about shared property, insurance issues or inheritances. Wait until Tuesday to discuss these matters because you will more easily arrive at an agreement of some kind that day. (And this is what you want, isn’t it?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Patience is the antidote to anger. It will be wise to remember this because it’s easy to get angry with partners and close friends or a family member. Of course, this only makes everyone miserable. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Your solution? Practice patience. Let this pass.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to feel discouraged today. You might see everything that comes your way as a threat, which makes you react defensively. Perhaps you are being overly sensitive? Chill out. This is an illusion. Everyone loves you. Guard against accidents!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Disputes about money and possessions might arise. For starters, it’s easy to take things personally. You might feel someone is doing something on purpose to annoy you. This is probably not the case. Guard against rash actions and being too hasty. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Try to avoid needless disputes because you might feel irritable. Guard against knee-jerk reactions when dealing with others because you will be tempted to bark at someone. The truth is nothing is worth getting upset over. Practice patience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an accident-prone day because you might actually encourage accidents in an unconscious way. (Perhaps by being rash or hasty.) Therefore, be mindful and aware. Don’t try to win an argument. Don’t try to persuade others to agree with you. Relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with friends and groups are tricky. You might feel the need to confront someone. Or you might think someone is trying to challenge you? You feel a strong need to express your grievances or disappointments to others, but what will this gain? It might help; it might not.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel attacked by parents, bosses or authority figures, which makes you feel distrustful or defensive. This could make you emotionally aggressive without realizing it. These things are possible because the moon is in your sign being agitated by Mars. Stay cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have a strong difference of opinion about something with a friend or a member of a group. If this happens, you feel emotionally invested, which is why you will take things personally. You might unfriend someone on Facebook. Could be anything. This is temporary. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Quarrels with a group or a friend about sharing something or using equipment or how to spend a specific amount of money might arise. You might feel affronted about something. You don’t like the approach that others are taking. You might feel you are being cheated of your fair share. This problem will fade quickly.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sidney Poitier (1927-2022) shares your birthday. You have poise and grace. You are empathetic, intuitive and you reserve judging others until you know their side because justice is important to you. Relationships are also important to you. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, be curious and be ready to open any door!