Photos: Uptown rings in the Lunar New Year

Parade-goers and dogs dressed in tiger costumes. Dragon dancers skipped and hopped to the beats of their drummers. Dozens packed the local Chinese bakery. A woman holding a wooden paddle instructed people to touch it for good luck. Others handed out red envelopes — a gift-giving tradition during Lunar New Year.
This is how hundreds of people celebrated the Year of the Tiger along West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood Saturday.
This year, the annual Lunar New Year celebration — which has been held on the North Side for over 40 years, according to Uptown United — featured a parade, family activities, speeches by politicians and community leaders, and cultural performances.
The parade, a major celebration for Chicago’s Asian and Asian-American communities, was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but revelers returned to Argyle in full force under sunny skies on a crisp February afternoon.
Sun-Times photographer Pat Nabong takes you there:
A dragon dancer passes by a mural
Dragon dancer Thien Ly of the the Vovinam group laughs as he takes off his costumer after performing a dragon dance
A mascot for William C. Goudy Public School peers out the window while standing in line at Chiu Quon Bakery
Edgewater residents Kristen and her husband Jim Stewart eat pork buns from Chiu Quon Bakery while watching dragon dancers perform
A dragon dancer pretends to eat a child on a float while waiting for the parade to begin
Bohdin Truong, 5, performs a dragon dance
A dog meets a dragon dance performer
Children hug a person dressed as a tiger
Vivi Nguyen holds her dog Henny, who is dressed as a tiger
Children pet Henny, who is dressed as a tiger, while waiting for the parade to begin
Kids play on a mound of snow outside Viet Hoa grocery store
Piper Jenkins, right, and Hannah Russell, left, prepare for a parade
Hannah Russell waves to parade goers as she is spun on a wheel
Parade goers wave to attendees as confetti flies in the air
People watch a parade
A person waits for the red line train