16-year-old charged with murder, attempted murder of two teens

The teens were allegedly all inside a vehicle making a drug transaction Jan. 29 in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when the 16-year-old boy fired shots, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 16-year-old was charged in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting of two teens.
A 16-year-old has been charged with killing one teenager and wounding another in a shooting last month in Little Village.

The teens were allegedly all inside a vehicle making a drug transaction Jan. 29 in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when the 16-year-old boy fired shots, Chicago police said.

Leonardo Bautista Jr., 16, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other boy, 17, was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The alleged shooter, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and another of attempted murder.

