 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ja’Mal Green fined, ordered to stay away from federal courthouse after Van Dyke protest

Community activist Ja’Mal Green was one of nine protesters arrested last week inside the Dirksen Federal Building.

By Stefano Esposito
Ja’ Mal Green on Tuesday was ordered to pay a $200 fine and to stay away from the Dirksen Federal Building for the next 60 days for his arrest there during a protest last week.
Ja’ Mal Green on Tuesday was ordered to pay a $200 fine and to stay away from the Dirksen Federal Building for the next 60 days for his arrest there during a protest last week.
AP file

Community activist Ja’Mal Green has been ordered to stay away from the downtown federal courthouse for 60 days and pay a $200 fine for his part in a protest last week demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke.

Green and eight other protesters were arrested inside the Dirksen Federal Building after they refused to leave. They were there to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch calling for him to file federal charges against Van Dyke, who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing Laquan McDonald.

Green’s attorney, William Hardwicke, argued in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his client’s arrest was punishment enough. Hardwicke also pointed out that the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer disagreed, saying it was clear that Green and his fellow protesters wanted to be arrested. The protesters were also asked repeatedly to leave the building but refused, she said.

“It would have been a simple thing to do that,” Pallmeyer said.

Pallmeyer said Green must stay away from the courthouse for the next 60 days unless there on official business.

Green did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing, other than to say he appreciated the judge’s time. He later tweeted: “This morning a federal judge fined me $200 and banned me from the courthouse for 60 days for protesting for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke. This is our Injustice system! #JusticeForLaquanMcdonald.”

The other eight protesters were expected to appear before Pallmeyer later Tuesday.

  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that those arrested by U.S. Marshals be released, and Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • U.S. Marshals begin to detain protesters who are refusing to leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Downtown Chicago, included in the detentions are community activists Ja’mal Green, William Calloway, both community activists, Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s Uncle, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother also joined in the civil disobedience, but wasn’t detained by U.S. Marshals. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • A U.S. Marshal speaks to Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother, orange coat, as activists are being detained by Marshals for refusing to leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Activists are demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that those arrested by U.S. Marshals be released, and Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that those arrested by U.S. Marshals be released, and Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Father Michael Pfleger speaks to reporters outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Father Michael Pfleger speaks to reporters outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Justin Black, Jacob Blake’s Uncle, joins around 100 protesters outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • A group of protesters commit an act of civil disobedience by locking arms and chanting inside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Downtown Chicago are Ja’mal Green, William Calloway, both community activists, Justin Blake, Jacob Blakes Uncle, and Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s Grandmother, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • A U.S. Marshal speaks to Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother, orange coat, as activists are being detained by Marshals for refusing to leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Activists are demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • A U.S. Marshal speaks to Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother, orange coat, as activists are being detained by Marshals for refusing to leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Activists are demanding that Jason Van Dyke face Federal Charges for killing Laquan McDonald. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • U.S. Marshals begin to detain protesters who are refusing to leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Downtown Chicago, included in the detentions are Ja’mal Green, William Calloway, both community activists, Justin Blake, Jacob Blakes Uncle, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother also joined in the civil disobedience, but wasn’t detained by U.S. Marshals. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Around 100 protesters rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that those arrested by U.S. Marshals be released, and Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
  • Tracey Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s grandmother, orange coat, speaks to reporters outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago demanding that Jason Van Dyke face federal charges for killing Laquan McDonald, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In This Stream

Trial and conviction of ex-cop Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald

View all 24 stories

Next Up In News

The Latest

El Chapo case fallout: Wife of top El Chapo associate Pedro Flores never got a deal, feds say

Vivianna Lopez, whose husband Pedro Flores was once Chicago’s biggest cocaine trafficker, ‘did not receive immunity’ or ‘a non-prosecution agreement’ to keep her from being prosecuted for laundering drug money, a prosecutor says.

By Frank Main and Jon Seidel

Oscar nominations rich with talent, but a few greats got, um, overlooked

Ruth Negga, Caitriona Balfe, Nicolas Cage and Jennifer Hudson deserved some love, but let’s not call it a snub

By Richard Roeper

Mundelein man gets to spend the night before Super Bowl inside SoFi Stadium

"My number one passion is my love for the Chicago Bears and the National Football League, so we started going on trips," says Chad Vincent, a physical education teacher who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy about 10 years ago.

By Barry Wilner | Associated Press

Family says man was shot to death during carjacking in South Loop, but police won’t confirm that his Mercedes SUV is missing

"Everybody is upset by this," the family’s lawyer said. "That man, such a loving man. Everybody’s in shock over this."

By Sophie Sherry

Woman, 88, and man, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Irving Park

The two were discovered inside a first-floor apartment in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue early Tuesday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Oscars 2022: List of nominees

Winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

By Associated Press