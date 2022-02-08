Ja’Mal Green fined, ordered to stay away from federal courthouse after Van Dyke protest

Community activist Ja’Mal Green has been ordered to stay away from the downtown federal courthouse for 60 days and pay a $200 fine for his part in a protest last week demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke.

Green and eight other protesters were arrested inside the Dirksen Federal Building after they refused to leave. They were there to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch calling for him to file federal charges against Van Dyke, who was released from prison last week after serving a little more than three years for killing Laquan McDonald.

Green’s attorney, William Hardwicke, argued in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his client’s arrest was punishment enough. Hardwicke also pointed out that the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer disagreed, saying it was clear that Green and his fellow protesters wanted to be arrested. The protesters were also asked repeatedly to leave the building but refused, she said.

“It would have been a simple thing to do that,” Pallmeyer said.

Pallmeyer said Green must stay away from the courthouse for the next 60 days unless there on official business.

Green did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing, other than to say he appreciated the judge’s time. He later tweeted: “This morning a federal judge fined me $200 and banned me from the courthouse for 60 days for protesting for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke. This is our Injustice system! #JusticeForLaquanMcdonald.”

The other eight protesters were expected to appear before Pallmeyer later Tuesday.

