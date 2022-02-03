Protesters arrested calling for federal charges against Van Dyke: ‘We’re gonna shut down the entire city of Chicago’

A group of protesters was arrested while demonstrating Thursday at the Federal Building in the Loop as they called for federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke, who was released from a state prison hours earlier after serving just over three years for the killing of Laquan McDonald.

The protesters who were detained were among several dozen people who gathered in Federal Plaza with former mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green, Father Michael Pfleger and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who delivered a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding civil rights charges against Van Dyke.

After a group of protesters, including Green and community organizer William Calloway, locked arms inside the lobby of the Federal Building, some were seen being handcuffed by U.S. Marshals. The demonstration appeared to be a planned act of civil disobedience amid the public outcry over Van Dyke’s release and previous sentencing.

Elorm Blak, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals office, confirmed that some protesters were taken into custody. Blake said they appeared before a judge Friday evening but she couldn’t immediately provide additional information.

McDonald’s grandmother, Tracey Hunter, one of the most outspoken advocates for fresh charges against Van Dyke, was released after initially being detained with the group.

“They arrested and locked up some of our comrades because we’re fighting for our human rights,” Hunter told the Sun-Times. “We should be able to be treated like humans because we are humans.

“And since they don’t, we’re gonna take over the streets and we’re gonna take over the streets and we’re gonna shut down the entire city of Chicago until we get the justice that we deserve,” she said as the group continued demonstrating downtown.

Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet he fired at 17-year-old McDonald in an on-duty shooting in 2014 in Archer Heights. The shooting — and the apparent suppression of dash-cam video of the fatal encounter — sent shockwaves through Chicago and led former Mayor Rahm Emanuel to forego seeking a third term in office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.