Ex-Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke released from prison

Ex-Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from custody Thursday morning after serving more than three years in prison for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said.

Van Dyke served under half of an 81-month sentence for the murder of the 17-year-old McDonald in an on-duty shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Van Dyke was released Thursday morning but could not provide more details.

His 81-month sentence was handed down after his 2018 conviction for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet he fired at the 17-year-old McDonald.

Van Dyke, 43, dropped appeals of his conviction a year into his sentence because, his lawyer said, he wanted to serve out his time and avoid further attention.

Van Dyke, who was beaten by inmates at a federal prison in Danbury, Conn., early in his sentence, has spent much of his time behind bars since in solitary confinement and has been repeatedly transferred among prisons.

Activists plan to rally Thursday afternoon at Federal Plaza in Chicago, urging federal prosecutors to file additional charges.

Contributing: Andy Grimm