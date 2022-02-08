Young holds off Hyde Park’s late charge to earn a spot in the city semis

Xavier Amos isn’t just scoring, rebounding, and blocking shots. He’s also counting.

Young’s 6-8 senior was quick to point out his correct number of blocked shots in the Dolphins’ 68-60 win against visiting Hyde Park in the quarterfinals of the Public League playoffs on Tuesday.

Amos had 21 points, nine blocks, and eight rebounds. His shot-blocking ability was evident early and had a tremendous impact on the outcome. The Thunderbirds learned quickly that any avenue to the basket within a few feet of Amos was closed.

“Anything I can do on defense to help the team get the win is important,” Amos said.

Amos, a NIU recruit, scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to help Young build a double-digit lead.

“What [Amos] did at the rim was the difference,” Slaughter said. “It was even more important than his rebounding or his points. It allowed us to get out in transition. It limited their offense at the rim. He was spectacular today. That’s the Xavier we have known and were just kind of waiting on to appear.”

Young (18-9) led by 14 at the start of the third quarter. Hyde Park senior Davontae Hall, one of the area’s most talented scorers, spearheaded a 16-3 run to pull the Thunderbirds (19-7) within two points with just a minute left in the game.

A couple of calls went against Hyde Park at that point and the Dolphins capitalized, making 4 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

“Young made plays,” Hyde Park coach Jamere Dismukes said. “That’s the politically correct thing to say. We had a few turnovers down the stretch that hurt us and maybe two bad shots.”

Hall finished with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He was 9-for-18 shooting. Bradley, Buffalo, Central Michigan, and Tulane have all recently shown interest in the unsigned senior according to Dismukes. North Carolina A&T has already offered a scholarship.

“We made a decision early on that he was going to have to beat us and he was going to have to score all the points if they were going to beat us,” Slaughter said. “We had to limit the other people.”

Malik Jenkins, a 6-6 senior, stepped up and scored 16 points for Hyde Park. He was 4 of 4 from three-point range but spent most of the third quarter on the bench while the Dolphins built their lead.

Miami recruit AJ Casey scored 13 for Young and junior guard Dalen Davis added 14.

“We found out that Hall plays off his left hand and tries to get back right so we made some minor tweaks to try and slow him down,” Casey said.

“It’s nice to come back home with all the students supporting us and giving us that energy.”

Young hasn’t won a city title game since 1998. They were awarded the title in 2014 after Curie was forced to forfeit its 69-66 overtime win. That was the highly-anticipated Jahlil Okafor vs. Cliff Alexander game.

Casey said his team is focused on the city title this season and wants to pull off the double and win city and state.

“We are moving in the right direction but we aren’t there yet,” Slaughter said. “We are still trying to get [recently injured] Daniel Johnson’s timing where we want it to be. We’ve got a really big game coming up on Thursday, whoever we wind up playing.”

Young will face the Kenwood vs. Orr winner in the semifinals on Thursday at UIC.

Watch the final minute of Hyde Park at Young: