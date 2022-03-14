The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Horosocpe for Monday, March 14, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 14, 2022 12:01 AM
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Oops! Tread carefully because this week begins on a difficult note. Aggressive and sudden interruptions that might affect your money, your possessions, your earnings or a friendship are possible. Keep your eyes open. Think before you speak. Know what’s going on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky day. Today people feel rebellious, critical and even distrustful of each other. Family members, especially females, might not agree with you. It’s hard to reach a consensus. You might feel this same resistance when dealing with authority figures. Stay cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the classic day for arguments about social causes — politics, religion, racial issues or any kind of disagreement. Think twice before you say anything because people are touchy! Nevertheless, listen with respect because each person believes in their own ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your possessions, as well as your money and your assets because something unexpected could affect your wealth or something that you own. It might affect your cash flow. Check banking details and agreements about inheritances. Don’t be casual or indifferent to these things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

“It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” Today the moon is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus and opposing Venus. This means that you will have difficulty dealing with partners and close friends. You might also encounter difficulty dealing with authority figures — bosses, parents and the police. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something going on behind the scenes might make you nervous today. You will feel restless, even jumpy, whether you know why this is the case or not. The main thing to know is that this is a brief influence, so don’t get your belly in a rash. Note: Travel plans might suddenly change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Romantic relationships are rocky today. Likewise, parents should be extra vigilant and keep an eye on their kids because this is an accident-prone day for the children. Social plans might suddenly change. Sports accidents are also likely. (Yikes!) Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today it might be obvious to others that you are at odds with someone, perhaps a family member or a close friend. You can be very willful. You often come on stronger than you suspect, which is intimidating to others. Lighten up. (We love you.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the classic day for arguments about theories, philosophies and popular beliefs. Religion, politics and racial issues might be in the mix. Unfortunately, there are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones. Don’t try to be right.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about money and shared property might arise. Or they might be disputes related to sports events or the care and maintenance of children. Some of you might argue about the cost of a social occasion or vacation. Things are dicey today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is at odds with Venus in your sign as well as your ruler Uranus. This makes everyone, including you, rebellious and impulsive. A disappointment might trigger these feelings. Obviously, this is not an ideal day for socializing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might find yourself at odds with someone at work today. Perhaps this dispute is about a hidden love affair? Or it might be because of a new modern take on something that throws tradition out the window. Things are changing so fast it’s hard to know where to stand. Make sure that you are fair-minded and that you act for the greater good. This way you have your self-respect.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) shares your birthday today. You intelligent, creative, multitalented and versatile. You have an active imagination and enjoy daydreaming. You are easy-going but sometimes moody. This is an exciting year full of change, progress and growth. It might mean letting go of something. Stay on your toes and be ready for new opportunities coming your way!

