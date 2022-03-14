Crest Hill officer injured in police-involved shooting

A Crest Hill police officer was injured in an “officer-involved,” shooting Monday night in the Southwest suburb, officials said.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road, according to a statement from Crest Hill city officials.
An officer was injured in the incident and transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, officials said.
Officials have not said if this was the only injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
