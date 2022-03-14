The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Crest Hill officer injured in police-involved shooting

Officials have not said if this was the only injury.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 10:32 PM
A Crest Hill police officer was injured in an “officer-involved,” shooting Monday night in the Southwest suburb, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road, according to a statement from Crest Hill city officials.

An officer was injured in the incident and transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Latest
Iowa_Illinois_Basketball__1_.jpg
College Sports
Hey, guys, how about giving it the old college try?
Men should be spending less time on their brackets and more time on their smarts.
By Rick Telander
March 14, 2022 10:51 PM
Republican Jesse Sullivan and running mate, Kathleen Murphy, talk to reporters before filing their petitions to run for governor and lieutenant governor on Monday.
Elections
Under the wire: Last-minute campaign filers now in a race for nominations — and ballot position
Monday was the final day of the weeklong period for candidates for federal, state and local offices to file their paperwork to win a spot on the June 28 primary ballot.
By Taylor Avery
March 14, 2022 09:54 PM
Signs advertising the 2020 Census were posted near South Sacramento Drive and West Roosevelt Road on the Southwest Side in September 2020.
Editorials
As feared, 2020 Census undercounted Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans
Activists and elected leaders reeling from the statistics are already strategizing how to minimize the impact of the undercounts. Those efforts should continue.
By CST Editorial Board
March 14, 2022 09:30 PM
PWill2.jpg
Bulls
Bulls forward Patrick Williams not being viewed as a savior
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said on Monday that Williams was still a few weeks away from a return from left wrist surgery, but even when he does return it will likely be off the bench just because of all the time he’s missed.
By Joe Cowley
March 14, 2022 09:00 PM
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid on Monday. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former state representative, and their children is from Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
Columnists
Republican Kathy Salvi running for Senate; may get boost from major Illinois GOP donors
Salvi jumps in after no major Republican surfaced to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
By Lynn Sweet
March 14, 2022 08:57 PM