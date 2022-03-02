The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Religion News Metro/State

Ash Wednesday in Chicago

Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent, a 40-day period for Christians to reflect, pray and fast before Easter.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 02, 2022 10:17 AM
SHARE Ash Wednesday in Chicago
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Elizabeth Sitko’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Elizabeth Sitko’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Carolyn Lambert’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Carolyn Lambert receives ashes on her forehead Wednesday from Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Michael Delazzer’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Michael Delazzer received ashes Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Andy Roth’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of reflection, prayer and repentance for Christians. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
5 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
6 of 6
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Elizabeth Sitko’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Carolyn Lambert’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Michael Delazzer’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks Andy Roth’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”
Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, marks a commuter’s forehead with ashes on Ash Wednesday in the Great Hall at Union Station, Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022. Last year, people were “sketchy about being touched” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said. This year, she thinks people have been re-engaging and that they are “ready to be touched again.”

Commuters lined up at Metra stations and some CTA L stations to receive ashes on their foreheads Wednesday as Christians marked the beginning of Lent. 

Lent is a 40-day period for Christians to reflect, pray and fast before Easter. The ashes of burned palms are placed in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of believers as a symbol of repentance.

A coalition of churches will also observe Ash Wednesday by launching a “40 Days of Peace” campaign in Pilsen. The coalition, known as the Pilsen Faith Table Initiative, is calling on all churches, businesses and residents to be “peacemakers” in the neighborhood.

Bernadette Gibson, director of pastoral care at Old St. Patrick’s Church, said people at Union Station were re-engaging with the practice this year as worries and restrictions over COVID-19 have eased.

Gibson said last year people were “sketchy about being touched.”

Next Up In Default
Murder charge filed in Streamwood road rage shooting
Ford separates EV, internal combustion divisions
16-year-old charged with firing gun during Logan Square carjacking
Girl shot and critically wounded while out celebrating 12th birthday with family in West Englewood
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 19-year-old man in Back of the Yards last August
8 shot, including 12-year-old girl, Tuesday in Chicago
The Latest
Silvana_Estrada_Press_Photo_Sol_Talamantes_6.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Silvana Estrada es canción, poesía, y corazón
La cantautora mexicana se presenta en Chicago este 2 de marzo, concluyendo su gira por EE.UU.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
March 02, 2022 11:14 AM
police_lights4.png
Crime
Murder charge filed in Streamwood road rage shooting
Jonathan Mejia is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the shooting of Scott Mattison on Sunday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 02, 2022 10:49 AM
NUP_194699_00457.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Joe vs. Carole’ revives ‘Tiger King,’ a cat story that has run out of lives
While Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell give the title characters some heart in Peacock series, this tired saga should be retired with the Zoom Happy Hours.
By Richard Roeper
March 02, 2022 10:00 AM
lolla_080116_19.JPG
Music
Ellie Goulding, Chelsea Handler set for new ‘women-powered’ Versa fest in Chicago
The June 11-12 event in Lincoln Park promises speakers, comedians and a musical lineup including Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Liz Phair, Mon Laferte, Jamila Woods and Young M.A.
By Darel Jevens
March 02, 2022 08:58 AM
a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen as it is charging at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa.
Business
Ford separates EV, internal combustion divisions
Ford said it expects that half of its vehicles will be electric by 2030.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
March 02, 2022 08:52 AM