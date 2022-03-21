The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Michael Jackson Broadway musical ‘MJ’ heading to Chicago

The jukebox musical, exploring Jackson’s life and career leading up to his 1992 Dangerous world tour, is set to arrive in July 2023 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 21, 2022 07:00 AM
SHARE Michael Jackson Broadway musical ‘MJ’ heading to Chicago
Myles Frost as Michael Jackson and the company of “MJ” are shown in this scene from the Broadway musical at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York.

Myles Frost as Michael Jackson and the company of “MJ” are shown in this scene from the Broadway musical at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York.

Matthew Murphy

You’ve just “Got to Be There.”

That’s what producers of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical “MJ” are hoping fans of Michael Jackson will be feeling in their hearts when the show arrives in Chicago next year. “MJ” is set to play the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) July 15-Sept. 10, 2023, the show’s first stop from Broadway.

Set in 1992 just two days before Jackson set out on his Dangerous world tour, the jukebox musical —directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (the Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”) with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”)—celebrates Jackson’s music with more than three dozen tunes that would come to define the “King of Pop.”

The show, which stars Myles Frost, boasts sets by Tony and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe.

The musical opened in February on Broadway following several delayed stops and starts last year due to the pandemic shutdown of all theaters and later COVID-19 breakthrough cases within in the company. It was originally slated for its pre-Broadway run in Chicago in 2019, but was canceledfollowing the controversy and fallout over the release of the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

The show is being produced by Lia Vollack Productions, the Michael Jackson Estate and Broadway in Chicago (BIC).

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago group sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Next Up In Theater
‘It’s Just Like Coming to Church’ offers songs of praise to ease our troubles
Music Theater Works delivers a dazzling ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ with plenty of heart
‘Downton Abbey’ actress Lesley Nicol cooks up solo stage show in Chicago
Live sound effects are an ages-old art form in ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago March 17-23
American Blues Theater raises the curtain on plans for a permanent home
The Latest
Suzet McKinney, Sterling Bay principal, at the construction site of the firm’s life sciences building, with a view of downtown in the background.
Columnists
Lincoln Yards opens gateway for Chicago’s growth
Starting with a building geared for life sciences, developer Sterling Bay is beginning to shape its plans along the Chicago River’s North Branch.
By David Roeder
March 21, 2022 06:00 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man’s ‘side piece’ needs to leave, but she can’t resist him
Though she knows she deserves better and needs to get out, woman is falling in love with her married co-worker.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 21, 2022 06:00 AM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
4 people killed, 1-year-old girl and 3 teens among 19 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend
The 1-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Friday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 05:50 AM
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
News
Man loses control of car, strikes utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
The man, 27, was speeding when he crashed in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Monday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 04:23 AM
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.
Crime
Three boys — 12, 13 and 14 — charged with armed carjacking in Lawndale
The boys were arrested in Fifth City hours after the carjacking, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 02:08 AM