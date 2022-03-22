The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Healthy children build a stronger nation

Allowing schools to take into account more than just the cheapest option will hopefully provide more children with high-quality, nutritious meals.

By Letters to the Editor
 March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
NYC Public Schools Start “Vegan Fridays” At Cafeterias

Illinois schools are required to take the lowest bid for food contracts, but a pending bill in Springfield could change that.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

I appreciated the Sun-Times’ recent article, “Illinois schools wouldn’t have to serve cheapest food possible under new bill,” highlighting state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s legislation (HB 4813) that would remove the requirement that schools opt for the lowest bidder when considering food service contracts.

Allowing schools to take into account more than just the cheapest option will hopefully provide more children with high-quality, nutritious meals. As a retired major general from the U.S. Air Force, supporting policies that provide children with access to healthy food is a main priority for me.

Currently, 70% of Illinois youth between 14 – 17 cannot pursue military careers because they fail to qualify due to a combination of factors: obesity, poor education and criminal records. Data from 2018 indicate that 14.2% of middle and high school-aged students were obese, which can lead to health complications later in life such as diabetes and heart disease.

However, school food programs often provide children with fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains to build healthy lifestyles — options we should support in public policies.

Studies show it is especially important that healthy eating habits are formed in children’s earliest years. That is particularly relevant since children as young as 2 are experiencing rising obesity rates in our state. We know that children in the renowned Abecedarian early childhood education program were less likely to face obesity in adulthood (for girls), and displayed fewer risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and diabetes (for boys).

Healthy children are more likely to become healthy adults. As our military faces recruitment challenges due to an unqualified population, I do not find it a stretch to say that healthy children build a stronger nation.

Major General (Ret) Gary R. Dylewski, U.S. Air Force, Peoria

Electric school buses for clean air, renewable energy

Every day, thousands of Chicago children are exposed to dangerous diesel pollution on the way to and from school. Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen linked to serious health problems, including lung cancer, asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.

Switching to electric school buses would ensure that kids don’t have to breathe in a daily dose of toxic diesel pollution.

Cleaner air isn’t the only benefit. The powerful batteries inside electric school buses can strengthen the electrical grid and speed the transition to renewable energy.

As school buses are mostly only in use during short, specific periods, electric buses could absorb renewable energy when it is available and release it when needed. Electrical utilities could compensate school districts for the power storage services their buses provide.

Switching to electric school buses is a win for our children’s health, schools and the environment. Chicago Public Schools should commit to 100% electric school bus fleets by 2030.

Mac Dressman, Uptown

The Latest
53299127JG013_casino.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: March 22, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
Preschool teacher Angela Panush reads a story to her students at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
CPS publica el calendario académico para el año escolar 2022-23
El calendario escolar, en espera de la aprobación, marca el primer año en memoria reciente que el año escolar comienza el 22 de agosto de 2022.
By Nader Issa
March 22, 2022 02:51 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) joins others in applauding a speaker at a rally Monday outside WTTW’s studios. To her right are Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, and U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados en huelga del canal 11 reciben apoyo de la alcaldesa
Algunas dos docenas de empleados del sindicato Local 1220 de la Hermandad Internacional de Electricistas (IBEW, por sus siglas en inglés) se salieron del trabajo el miércoles.
By David Roeder
March 22, 2022 02:50 PM
Daddy Yankee performs at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
Daddy Yankee anuncia su retiro, su última gira, y último álbum
‘El Cangri’ anunció su retiro de la música con una gira y álbum final que pasará por Chicago el 4 de septiembre en Allstate Arena.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
March 22, 2022 02:49 PM
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) gives a thumbs-up as he walks with family members and supporters into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse during his trial.
City Hall
Selection committee recommends two 11th Ward finalists to replace Patrick Daley Thompson, but Lightfoot delays appointment
Lightfoot had wanted a replacement seated in time for Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Rules Committee was to meet Tuesday to confirm the mayor’s choice, but the meeting was canceled at Lightfoot’s behest.
By Fran Spielman
March 22, 2022 02:37 PM