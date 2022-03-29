The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
 March 29, 2022 12:01 AM
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

After 12:45 a.m. EDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to look at your feelings and acknowledge them. Don’t ignore them or compartmentalize them somewhere in a mental box. (That’s because whatever you hide from yourself can control you without your being aware of it.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today your emotional contact with friends is important. Perhaps you will have a significant conversation with someone, especially a female friend? In part, this is because you feel more protective and supportive than usual towards others. This is also a good day to examine your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For some reason, your most intimate and personal life might be on public display more than usual today. (Whaaat?) You find it difficult to hide certain facts about yourself. For example, a public argument with a loved one might occur. Cope as best you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you have a strong urge to get away from your daily routine and go off somewhere. Hey, there is more than one way to “get away.” A mental journey, or a chance to learn something new, or meet people from other cultures might appeal. Travel, of course, is ideal. Bon voyage!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your emotional experiences will be more intense than usual. Ironically, because of this, you will attract people who are unusually intense and powerful to you. (It never rains but it pours.) It’s pretty normal to feel possessive about property or to envy something that someone else owns. Chill out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in the sign that is opposite from your sign. This makes your attention turn to your most personal relationships — business partners and marriage spouses as well as close friends. Because conflict will be more emotional, guard against knee-jerk reactions. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might have to perform a service for someone. You will almost certainly have to put your own emotional considerations second to those of someone else. There’s no point in moaning about this because it’s just what’s happening.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a favorable day for you because the moon is traveling through a part of your chart that urges you to be creative, friendly with others, and eager to enjoy sports plus playful activities with kids. Basically, you want to have fun! Fun is good for the soul.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a busy, fast-paced week for you with short trips and mucho chats with others. That’s why it’s appropriate that today, you stop and take a breath and possibly cocoon at home or seek out some solitude for yourself. A conversation with a female family member could be important.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your interactions with others are personal today. They matter. This is why you want a genuine conversation with someone. You certainly don’t want to sit around getting dusty talking about the weather. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is traveling through your House of Money, which can make you more easily identify with your possessions or whatever you value. This is why you might suddenly feel a strong attachment to something. (“My precious!”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, which creates a stronger need for you to relate to friends and loved ones. You will be sensitive to the feelings and moods of people around you. Your luck will also be slightly better today. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Christopher Lambert (1957) shares your birthday. You are independent, free-spirited and feisty. You have strong family values and a sense of loyalty. You are kind, compassionate and well-liked. This year is more slower paced than last year. It’s time to rest, reflect and focus on relationships. Look for ways to be kind and helpful to others because this will benefit you.

