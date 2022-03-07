The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 7, 2022
Woman shot to death in Jackson Park Highlands

She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 07, 2022 04:34 PM
A woman was shot to death Monday afternoon in Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side.

Just after 3 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in her vehicle in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside her and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

A monument honoring Ida B. Wells is unveiled in June 2021 at East 37th Street and Langley Avenue in Bronzeville.
Other Views
Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood should be national heritage area
A heritage area can be a vibrant economic engine and serve as a living monument to the Great Migration and Chicago’s Black Metropolis that rose in its wake.
By Bernard C. Turner
March 07, 2022 05:00 PM
mockingbird.jpg
Theater
Mary Badham, Scout in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ joins stage version
The actor, now 69, will play cranky Mrs. Dubose in the touring production coming to Chicago in May.
By Darel Jevens
March 07, 2022 04:45 PM
Madysen Meyer with two of the big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided photo
Outdoors
The bounty of Braidwood Lake: Bass fishing on opening day was something to remember, worth FOTW
Madysen Meyer sampled some of the outstanding bass fishing on opening day at Braidwood Lake and earned FOTW.
By Dale Bowman
March 07, 2022 04:33 PM
Artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in River West.
Letters to the Editor
Bally’s has gone ‘above and beyond’ to support minority investors
Whichever casino bid is chosen, the City of Chicago must be intentional in offering investment opportunities for people of color. Bally’s Chicago has supported minority investors by offering them access to capital and liquidity.
By Letters to the Editor
March 07, 2022 04:30 PM
A man works on a weight-training machine at a gym.
Exercise Well
Weight training for 30 to 60 minutes a week linked to better health, longer life
An analysis of 16 studies found people who did that much resistance exercise had a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer and 10% to 20% lower risk of early death from all causes.
By USA TODAY
March 07, 2022 04:29 PM