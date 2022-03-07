Woman shot to death in Jackson Park Highlands

A woman was shot to death Monday afternoon in Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side.
Just after 3 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in her vehicle in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside her and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
