The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Dishin’ on the Dish Entertainment and Culture News

Dishin’ on the Dish: Bobonato pasta at Carlucci Chicago

Executive chef Dana Heffernan’s journey through Tuscany in his late 20s inspired most of the menu at the East Loop restaurant.

Madeline Kenney By Madeline Kenney
 March 09, 2022 07:00 AM
SHARE Dishin’ on the Dish: Bobonato pasta at Carlucci Chicago

What’s cookin’ in and around Chicago? Here’s a closer look at one of the area’s delicious dishes you don’t want to miss.

Dana Heffernan has always had a passion for food. It started with his mother’s massive garden in Clinton, Wisconsin, that he would help tend as a kid during the summers.

But Heffernan didn’t seriously consider pursuing a culinary career until his late 20s.

At 28, Heffernan took a leap of faith and temporarily moved to Italy, where he traveled around working for free under various chefs.

The biggest challenges? The loneliness and language, he said.

“I was there completely by myself, so [I was] really learning how to navigate in a place where I really didn’t know the language when I first showed up,” Heffernan said.

The Bobonato, served at Carlucci restaurant, is housemade pasta tossed tableside in a parmesan wheel, with basil, prosciutto, and shaved truffle.

The Bobonato, served at Carlucci restaurant, is housemade pasta tossed tableside in a parmesan wheel, with basil, prosciutto, and shaved truffle.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

While Heffernan worked to bridge the language barrier, he would watch others in the kitchen and try to mimic what they were doing.

After spending most of 2011 overseas, Heffernan returned stateside a year later and moved to Chicago, where he worked under some of the city’s best chefs, including John Hogan, Tony Montana and Pat Sheerin, before linking up with restaurateur Joe Carlucci, president of Carlucci Hospitality Group.

Heffernan’s journey through Tuscany in his late 20s inspired most of the menu at Carlucci Chicago, where he serves as the executive chef.

“I have numerous dishes on the menu that are things that I clearly remember from the beginning of my trip and just having those first bites and things like that that will completely stay with me the rest of my life,” Heffernan said.  

His favorite is the Bobonato pasta with truffles.

The dish itself is rather straightforward. It’s cooked pasta tossed in butter and thrown into a parmesan wheel. At tableside, it’s mixed with prosciutto and basil, and then it’s topped on the plate with freshly ground pepper and shaved truffles.

TASTE_02082022_7.jpg

Dana Heffernan, executive chef at&nbsp;Carlucci Chicago, says the tableside prep of the Bobonato pasta brings “the kitchen out into the dining room.”

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

“I thought that it would just be a great way to continue that tradition” with Carlucci, who served a similar pasta dish at other restaurants, Heffernan said, “and bring the kitchen out into the dining room.”

It’s been a hit.

Not only is the creaminess of the butter and cheese a great complement to the saltiness of the prosciutto, the freshness of the basil and the earthiness of the truffles, but it also is an eye-catcher in the dining room.

“A little bit of theater at the side of the table is just wonderful,” Heffernan said. “And it really gives people a unique experience that’s different than things that have happened in the past.

“People love it. It’s one of those kind of jaw-dropping things, and you put it out on the side of the table, people all turn and look. It’s definitely something people are very interested in.” 

Carlucci Chicago, 400 E. Randolph St. The Bobonato pasta with truffles costs $29.https://carluccichicago.com/.

Got a favorite dish from a Chicago-area restaurant? Let us know via email at: dishinonthedish@suntimes.com.

 

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: Baked cod with panko is as tasty as it looks
Chicago’s top chefs mobilize to host fundraiser to feed Ukrainian refugees
Ultrafast grocery delivery services vie for space in crowded Chicago market
Salade nicoise is hearty, healthy and delicious
Menu planner: beef stroganoff that’s a breeze to make
Paczki love. It’s real. And hopefully will help this guy on his first date
The Latest
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris on Tuesday discusses his resolution to suspend the chamber’s rule requiring lawmakers to cover their faces.
Springfield
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
The resolution passed 104 to 1, with the no vote cast by state Rep. Lakesia Collins — who sponsored all three previous resolutions to remove mask scofflaws. Republicans welcomed Tuesday’s vote, but spent more time talking about indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
By Taylor Avery
March 09, 2022 08:14 AM
Winthrop players stand on the court during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign.
High School Basketball
Returning home: Why the state finals belong in Champaign
After 25 years in Peoria –– and two canceled state finals the past two years due to Covid –– the boys’ state basketball tournament returns to Champaign this weekend.
By Joe Henricksen
March 09, 2022 07:33 AM
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan parking at his home on March 2, the day he was indicted.
Michael Madigan
Michael Madigan due for arraignment Wednesday before federal judge
Due to COVID-19 protocols at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, the hearing is expected to be held by phone. Unlike generations of high-profile indicted politicians before him, Madigan will not have to force his way through a media horde.
By Jon Seidel
March 09, 2022 07:30 AM
Ambulance.JPG
Suburban Chicago
Four people killed when freight train hits car at crossing in south suburban Harvey
The Dodge Durango burst into flames when it was struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 155th and Halsted streets,
By Sun-Times Wire
March 09, 2022 07:12 AM
Glenbard West’s Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball over Young’s Xavier Amos (5).
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA state basketball finals
A look at this weekend’s slate in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
March 09, 2022 07:00 AM