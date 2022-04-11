The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Religion News Metro/State

Oak Park church with Lent ‘fasting from whiteness’ theme going online only after threats

Pastor John Edgerton said Monday he’s waiting to hear from law enforcement about security issues at the church before returning to in-person services.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Oak Park church with Lent ‘fasting from whiteness’ theme going online only after threats
Pastor John Edgerton stands inside the sanctuary of the First United Church of Oak Park, located at 848 Lake Street, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Oak Park, Ill.

The Rev. John Edgerton said First United Church of Oak Park will hold services online only until authorities assess threats made against him and the church.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Oak Park church that had been promoting Lent with a “fasting from whiteness” theme is to hold church services only online — for now — because of threats, the pastor said Monday.

“Following threats made against the church, their services are online until local and federal enforcement complete their assessment of those threats,” John Edgerton, First United Church of Oak Park’s pastor, wrote in a text to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Edgerton said some threats have been made “against my person.”

The fasting theme, posted on a sign on the church’s front lawn, has generated headlines around the world, with some calling it “wokeness gone mad” and reverse racism.

Related

But Edgerton, who came up with the slogan, said his church played music by nonwhite composers during Lent as a way to allow “other perspectives to have space.” It doesn’t mean, he said, that he is banishing the works of the European greats.

“You don’t fast from things that are despicable. ... You don’t fast from things that are ugly,” he told the Sun-Times last week. “You fast from those things that do tug at your heart.”

Edgerton said the church’s Palm Sunday service, which was online only, drew about twice the number of typical Sunday viewers.

Next Up In News
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book
Sky-high delivery app fees are killing my restaurant, owner says months after pandemic cap lifted
Suspect’s gun goes off during arrest in Woodlawn but no one hit
Chicago cops face firing 5 years after man was ‘pistol-whipped,’ shocked with Taser during gun arrest
Can ‘liquid biopsy’ cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?
The Latest
El Milagro worker Luis Olivo addresses fellow picketers last September at a company location at 3050 W. 26th St.
Business
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
The employees, who conducted a short walkout last year, say the company has broken some promises, while El Milagro cites “lies” coming from “outside agitators.”
By David Roeder
 
A line of Lime scooters deployed in an earlier test program. Lime and three other companies will each put 1,000 scooters on Chicago streets next month. All 4,000 scooters, like these, have a lock built in so they can be secured to a sign or tree between rentals.
La Voz Chicago
4,000 patinetes eléctricos llegan a las calles de Chicago en mayo
Tres empresas empezarán a alquilar 1,000 patinetes cada una justo fuera del centro. El Ayuntamiento también dejará que Lyft, operador del sistema de bicicletas compartidas Divvy, añada 1,000 patinetes a sus 230 estaciones de carga del centro.
By Fran Spielman
 
_Solis.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
El ex concejal Danny Solís es formalmente acusado de soborno
El cargo contra Solís alega que accedió a aceptar contribuciones de campaña entre julio y septiembre de 2015 a cambio de enmiendas a una ordenanza de zonificación solicitada por un inversionista anónimo.
By Jon Seidel
 
Willie Wilson at a news conference last month at his Loop condo, where he discussed the second of his gasoline giveaways.
La Voz Chicago
Willie Wilson se une a la carrera para la alcaldía 2023
Hace cuatro años, Wilson ganó 13 de los 18 distritos negros y terminó en cuarto lugar.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of “Cats”&nbsp;in 2019 in New York City. Van Ness has written his second book.
Books
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book
Van Ness invites readers along for a journey across 11 educational chapters involving queer history, body shaming and impostor syndrome.
By USA TODAY
 