Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week

Grace Longo ratcheted up the difficulty factor and bagged her first turkey with a bow to earn Turkey of the Week.

The young woman from Edison Park was hunting with her dad on opening day, April 4, of the south zone in Pope County when she used a crossbow to arrow a tom weighing around 23 pounds with an 11 3/4-inch beard.

If my memory is right, that is the first TOTW earned with a bow.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).