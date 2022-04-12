The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week

Grace Longo arrowed a tom turkey last week, her first with a bow, to earn Turkey of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week
Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow. Provided photo

Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow.

Provided

Grace Longo ratcheted up the difficulty factor and bagged her first turkey with a bow to earn Turkey of the Week.

The young woman from Edison Park was hunting with her dad on opening day, April 4, of the south zone in Pope County when she used a crossbow to arrow a tom weighing around 23 pounds with an 11 3/4-inch beard.

If my memory is right, that is the first TOTW earned with a bow.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

The full view of Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow. Provided photo

The full view of Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow.

Provided

Next Up In Sports
It’s time to stop delaying our response to climate change
MLB suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson 3 games, David Ross 1
Baseball by the numbers: Breaking down the White Sox’ BABiP in 2021
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal looking ahead after hectic 12 months
Blackhawks still waiting for Philipp Kurashev to show what he could be
Li Yueru’s participation in Sky’s 2022 season not guaranteed
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine
8-year-old doesn’t understand why she can’t see her lifelong BFF from a family that refuses to get the jab.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Slow cooker chili is simple and inexpensive. Consider wrapping a few spoonfuls of the chili in warmed flour tortillas and serving it with lime wedges.
Recipes
Menu planner: Slow cooker chicken chili won’t take up too much time or money
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.
Crime
2 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago
A man was fatally shot in South Shore
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
The teen was driving in the 600 block of East 95th Street when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 