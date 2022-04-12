The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Woodlawn News Chicago

Corey Brooks to return to his rooftop fundraiser on Easter

Brooks came down in March to be with his mother as her health failed.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
   
SHARE Corey Brooks to return to his rooftop fundraiser on Easter
Pastor Corey Brooks will return to the rooftops at 6615 S. King Dr. Sunday to continue raising money for a new Woodlawn resource center.

Pastor Corey Brooks will return to the rooftops at 6615 S. King Drive on Sunday to continue raising money for a new Woodlawn resource center.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Corey Brooks will return to the rooftop of eight storage containers on Easter, resuming his efforts to raise millions for a Woodlawn resource center.

Brooks came down in March to be with his mother as her health failed. He stayed with her at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, until she died Friday. She was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

Brooks plans to officiate her funeral on Friday and preach an Easter sermon at New Beginnings Church, 6620 S. King Drive, before returning to the rooftop across the street. Before she died, Brooks said his mother encouraged him to continue his work.

“She really cared about people,” Brooks said. “She understood the magnitude of the problems in Chicago, and she knew that young people in our area really need all the help they can get. Her encouragement for me to continue to do that is a tremendous blessing.”

Brooks had spent 121 days on the rooftop before going to see his mother. Originally a 100 Day Campout Against Violence to raise $35 million for the Project H.O.O.D. Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center, Brooks indefinitely extended his stay outside in February. He said he’ll continue his campout until all funds for the Woodlawn resource center are secured.

The center will have teen programming, a trauma center, sports facilities and — an element Brooks is particularly excited for — a school for young Black boys from single-parent households living below the poverty line.

With $11 million raised in cash and pledges, Project H.O.O.D. will begin Phase 1 of construction by the end of the month. The initial phase includes demolition of the existing building, a former restaurant, and finalizing plans with the city.

“We’re not completely at our goal, but ... I’m happy about the progress,” said Brooks. “Tearing down that building is a very significant start to getting everything going.”

Brooks hopes to break ground on the new center late this summer.

Cheyanne M. Daniels is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

Next Up In News
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
Cook County announces $12 million grant program for groups working on health, food insecurity
López Obrador won Mexico presidential recall vote, but critics blast electioneering tactics
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
‘Substantial likelihood’ that feds committed wrongdoing in ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California
The Latest
D_Coverage.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stress communication, quicker switches in effort to tighten defensive coverage
Derek King has struggled this season to teach the Hawks to not chase whoever they’re guarding all over the zone, the way they were instructed to under Jeremy Colliton.
By Ben Pope
 
J Balvin attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena earlier this month in Las Vegas. The singer has postponed his upcoming tour.
Music
J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’
The tour was slated to launch April 19 in San Antonio, Texas. The postponement does not include his appearance at the Suenos Music Festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on May 29.
By USA TODAY
 
Ald. Danny Solis (25th). | Sun-Times files
Crime
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
The feds agreed to charge Solis with one bribery count “based upon the substantial assistance” Solis had provided to law enforcement. If he holds up his end of the bargain, prosecutors have agreed to seek dismissal of the bribery charge filed against him last week.
By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak
 
BillyD3.jpg
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on accountability of season start to finish
In a one-on-one with the Sun-Times, not only did Donovan explain his coaching philosophy as far as accountability, but also what needs to happen moving forward with this group - going into the playoffs and beyond from his coaching seat.
By Joe Cowley
 
Nikolas Grohar holds a smallmouth bass from the DuPage River.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, browns, steelhead, lakers, smallmouth bass, crappie
The variety of southern Lake Michigan — coho, brown trout, steelhead, lake trout, smallmouth bass — leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus the bite for crappie picks up inland.
By Dale Bowman
 