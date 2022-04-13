The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might learn about some ancient or modern ideas that could affect your health. Meanwhile, something unexpected might affect your job, especially with respect to technology and computers. Expect a few hiccups, delays and surprises to your day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, you’re in the mood for adventure and fun! A surprise invitation might come your way. Sports might take an unexpected turn. Romance and social outings will be stimulating.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine might be interrupted today. Perhaps a small appliance will break down or a minor breakage could occur. Meanwhile, a family member might have surprising news. Or they might do something unexpected that will throw you a curveball. Get ready.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Nevertheless, this is an energetic day because you are pumped and ready for action. You are mentally alert and keen to learn new things. Expect to meet new faces and see new places.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep an eye on your money scene because things are a bit unpredictable. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Listen to your money-making ideas!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you crave emotional excitement! You want to shake things up a little and break free from your daily routine. Admittedly, you might be a bit impulsive. Therefore, think twice before you act irrationally or do something you might later regret. Be cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. You’ve been working hard lately as well as being involved with kids and social issues. Nevertheless, something unexpected might catch you off guard today or by surprise. Steady as she goes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is a real character, or perhaps someone who is different or avant-garde. You might also be surprised by a group of people. Perhaps they want to go in a direction you didn’t expect? For that matter, are these your people?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something related to authority figures — the police, parents, bosses, teachers or VIPs — will catch you off guard. (“Busted!”) Do be aware of this in case you have something to hide. Don’t be too ready to rebel because you might regret this. Meanwhile, never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might suddenly change. They could be delayed or cancelled; or vice versa, you might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. This is a classic day to advocate new policies or a change of rules or a change to the law. “To the gates!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Check your banking records and keep on track of red-tape issues related to taxes, debt and shared property because something unexpected could affect this part of your life. Stay on top of things. Information is power. You snooze, you lose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone close to you, or a member of the general public, might suggest some unexpected changes today. They might catch you off guard. Possibly, this will prompt you to assume a leadership role in order to make things happen. A close friend or partner might also surprise you. Hmmm.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Al Green (1946) shares your birthday. You are wise because you learn from your personal experiences. You are hard-working, independent and strive to create a secure foundation for yourself in life. You plan ahead. This year will bring exciting changes and freedom for you. It’s time to let go of what is blocking your progress, which might create some stress. Stay focused!

Next Up In Entertainment
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and ‘Aladdin’ star, dies at 67
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
Ina Garten blends food, conversation in new interview show ‘Be My Guest’
J Balvin postpones tour due to COVID-related ‘production challenges’
‘Father Stu’: Warmhearted priest biopic stars two men who know about seeking redemption
Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine
The Latest
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
11-year-old girl among 2 shot in Humboldt Park
The girl and a man were in an alley changing a tire in the 3300 block ofWest Crystal Street when three males approached and opened fire, striking them both, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kings_Blackhawks_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks unable to match Kings’ desperation in eighth straight loss
The Kings, fueled by the adrenaline created by a tight playoff race, sucked the life out of the Hawks in a 5-2 win Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Timothy Evans, left, chats with U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, during a centennial celebration for the life of Harold Washington at Harold Washington Library on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Chicago
Celebration of Harold Washington’s legacy marks his historic election
Chicago’s first Black mayor, who died at his desk in 1987, would have turned 100 on Friday.
By Andy Grimm
 
Dozens of new Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during the graduation of Recruit Class 21-3 and 21-4 and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom in Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022.
Editorials
Chicago police make progress on reform, but not enough to celebrate
Without community trust, all other changes implemented to better the police department are at risk of crashing down in a chilling domino effect.
By CST Editorial Board
 