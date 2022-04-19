Masks still required on Metra and CTA despite federal judge’s ruling to strike down national mask mandate

A federal judge’s decision Monday to strike down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit won’t change the rules on Metra and the CTA — for now.

A spokesman with Metra said riders will still be required to wear masks on trains “while we assess the situation.” A spokesman for the CTA had the same response.

Many airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s decision freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

The major airlines switched to a mask-optional policy, with some eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement.

The mask requirement covered airlines, airports, mass transit and taxis, and was the biggest vestige of pandemic restrictions that were once the norm across the country.

The decision by Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

Contributing: AP