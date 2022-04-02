Boy, 16, critically hurt in Hyde Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park.
The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The “armed confrontation” happened after police were called for a wellbeing check in far northwest suburban Harvard.
The Hawks GM, finally able to rest with the trade deadline behind him, hopes to bring in “many different perspectives, many of which will be completely new to the Blackhawks and maybe hockey as well.”
Would you like to see Mike Krzyzewski win on his way out the door and into retirement?
Veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to take the ball on Opening Day for the third straight year.
He isn’t loved by everyone outside of the Duke bubble, but his absence from the college game will leave a void. And what an epic way to end a career.