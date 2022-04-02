The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Boy, 16, critically hurt in Hyde Park shooting

The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot Apr. 2, 2022, in Hyde Park.

Getty File Photo

A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park.

The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

