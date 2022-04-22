The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Eat Well Well Taste

Ginger’s health benefits might surprise you

It’s also one of the most unique, well-loved flavors around the globe.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
SHARE Ginger’s health benefits might surprise you
There are many forms of ginger: dried, pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, powdered, ground and fresh, which packs the most flavor.

There are many forms of ginger: dried, pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, powdered, ground and fresh, which packs the most flavor.

Environmental Nutrition Newsletter

Bold, aromatic and pungent, ginger (also called ginger root) has spiced up palates and herbal remedies for thousands of years.

Thought to be native to southeastern Asia, ginger has long been prized in India, China and the Middle East, before the Chinese brought it to Rome when it grew in demand and became widely traded. It’s been used extensively in the treatment of many ailments, such as colds, nausea and arthritis.

It’s also one of the most unique, well-loved flavors around the globe, starring in favorite recipes like ginger tea, Indian curries, pickled accompaniment to sushi, and, of course, gingerbread, especially the beloved gingerbread man cookie. Lucky for us, ginger also hosts many powerful antioxidant health-protecting plant compounds.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale), a member of the same plant family as cardamom and turmeric, is the rhizome (underground rootstalk) of the ginger plant. Peek beneath the (usually) rough exterior—knobby, basic beige and a bit craggy—to reveal a flesh that may be yellow, white or reddish, depending on the variety.

Chinese ginger, or grocery store ginger, which has a pungent flavor and pale, yellow flesh, is most common in the U.S. As a spice, only small amounts of fresh ginger are used in cooking.

So, while a teaspoon sized serving doesn’t pack vitamins and minerals, it is big on aromatics, flavor and many bioactive compounds, most notably, anti-inflammatory gingerols.

Ginger may help reduce pain and improve mobility in people with arthritis. A study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) noted that daily ginger powder for 12 weeks improved inflammation.

Several studies have shown ginger to improve gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting. One study found that daily ginger supplementation improved these symptoms in patients with advanced cancer (Supportive Care in Cancer, 2019).

There are many forms of ginger: dried, pickled, preserved, crystallized, candied, powdered, ground and fresh, which packs the most flavor.

Refrigerate unpeeled, fresh ginger a few weeks, or freeze up to six months. Keep dried and ground ginger tightly sealed in a cool, dry place.

Slice, chop or grate ginger into veggie side dishes, stir fries, soups and roasted or mashed winter squash or sweet potatoes.

Mix with soy sauce, olive oil and garlic and use as a salad dressing or marinade.

Definitely add it to baked goods for warming, sweet-smelling bliss.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
‘Period flu’ is a more ‘severe’ form of PMS — and it’s very real
At-risk immunocompromised Americans decry lifting of travel mask mandate
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
The Latest
Sean Newcomb had a 7.20 ERA in three games (5.0 innings) with the Braves this season before he was traded to the Cubs for Jesse Chavez.
Cubs
Sean Newcomb looking for a fresh start with Cubs
After falling out of favor with the Braves, the former first-round draft pick is hoping to get a lot of work as he tries to regain his lost form. “I feel physically as good as I ever have,” he said. “It’s just getting my confidence and feel back. Pitching a lot helps that.”
By Mark Potash
 
Steve Ross served as director of the Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes.
Obituaries
Steve Ross, director of Lincoln Park Zoo center for apes, dead at 52
Ross began working for Lincoln Park Zoo in 2000.
By Sophie Sherry
 
JONES_102221_8.jpg
Education
CPS rejects effort to oust Jones College Prep Principal Joseph Powers
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday there was insufficient evidence to establish just cause to dismiss principal Joseph Powers after he was accused of violating policies by some members of the LSC.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A boy, 15, was shot Apr. 22, 2022, in Grand Crossing.
News
Boy, 15, critically hurt in Grand Crossing shooting
The boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SIMS_01XX22_13__1_.JPG
Environment
EPA orders Pilsen metal shredder to add pollution sensors
The environmental agency wants Sims Metal Management to monitor for metals and other harmful contaminants released in the air.
By Brett Chase
 