Saturday, April 30, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, April 30, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day! You have a warm feeling in your tummy. You’re happy to be alive and you feel optimistic about your future. (With good reason because lucky Jupiter enters your sign in two weeks to stay until the end of October.) Major blessing for you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a beautiful day to enjoy the warm friendships of others. You will love hanging out with good friends. You will also enjoy your involvement in clubs and organizations because everyone is in an upbeat mood and glad to see each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to make your pitch to the boss or anyone in a position of authority, including your parents or the police, because you will be well received. People are ready to favor you and grant your wishes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel plans are exciting today! This is because you want to do anything that you can to expand your horizons and experience more of the world. Enjoy meeting people from other cultures. If possible, break free of your rut and do something different!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a marvelous day for business and commerce. In fact, it’s so good, very likely, money, gifts and advantages will come to you. Some of you might even inherit. It’s the perfect day to ask for a loan or mortgage. (You’re in a groove!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and friendly today because Venus is lined up with Jupiter, which is double good fortune! Enjoy the company of others. Enjoy meeting members of the general public. Positive vibes are everywhere.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is definitely your year to discover opportunities to get a better job or improve your existing job. Likewise, you can improve your health. Today is probably one of the most optimal days of the year for you to attain this. Be open to any opportunities that come your way to improve your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Make plans to socialize because this is a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy fun activities with children. Enjoy sports events. Get out and have fun with your friends. This is also a wonderful romantic day and a great day for a date. You will also appreciate the arts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Home, family and your personal life are highly favored today. This is the perfect day to invite family over for a barbecue or some good food and drink. Not only is this a wonderful day to socialize, it’s also a great day to explore real estate opportunities!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are in a marvelous frame of mind today, which is why you will enjoy all your encounters with others. (Basically, happy people attract happy people.) Not only are you in a positive frame of mind, you have great hopes for your future. Enjoy schmoozing with everyone!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial opportunities abound today, which is why you must be on the lookout for ways to boost your income or get a better paying job. If shopping, many of you will buy beautiful things that truly please you. Ka-ching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In many ways, this will be one of the best days of the year for you because both Venus and lucky Jupiter are lined up in your sign. This makes you optimistic, eager and outgoing. You’ll be friendly with everyone. Romance will sizzle. A great day for any kind of celebration!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gal Godot (1985) shares your birthday. You have a strong sense of inner peace. You also have a strong appreciation of beauty. You are grounded; you live in the present; you love your creature comforts. This year it’s important to work to create a solid base for yourself and your family not only for now but in the future.

