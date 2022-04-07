Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will look around you to see what needs to be improved. You’re not concerned with being a carping critic; you’re concerned with making the situation better because you have a critical eye to see what needs to be changed or corrected in your environment. This is a good thing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your research abilities are stellar! Use this opportunity to dig deep for answers to old questions or solutions to old problems. Because you may mentally isolate yourself, you might feel a tad lonely. Hey, this is a brief dark cloud on your horizon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have a discussion with someone younger, or perhaps a younger friend or someone in a group or organization. Very likely, this discussion will be about practical matters. Possibly, someone older or more experienced will be the teacher in this situation?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority will be successful because you are both concerned with making improvements and discussing long-range plans. These discussions won’t be frivolous but they don’t have to be dour, either. Take a positive view of things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will find it easy to apply yourself to any kind of study, which is why you might finish a paper or manuscript. You might also play the role of teacher to someone else, or perhaps you are the student. You will definitely respect someone who has more experience than you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for practical discussions about shared property, taxes, insurance issues and anything that you own jointly with someone. Because you’re in a serious frame of mind, and you are patient, you will pay attention to details. This combo guarantees you’ll make good headway!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to clarify and explain issues to someone or to discuss any difficulties that might have come up in a relationship. It’s also a good day to sign contracts or enter into negotiations. However, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day for work discussions or practical discussions related to pets or your health. You’ll be focused and ready to give attention to detail. Meanwhile, someone older or more experienced might have helpful advice for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Earlier in the week, you might have struggled with some obstacles or difficulties. Now your ideas might come to fruition or become a reality. Expect some creative, artistic and out-of-the-box solutions. (If you believe in fairies, clap your hands!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family discussions will be productive today. A parent or older family member might have practical suggestions or good advice for you. Fortunately, you’re in the mood to respect someone with more experience than you, which is why you will be open to listening to others. (You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will easily learn something new today because you have excellent concentration. It’s a good day to tackle mental tasks that require precise thinking, focus and attention to detail. (That’s because today you have mouse mind, not eagle mind.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial discussions will go well because you’re in a serious frame of mind and you won’t overlook details. You’re ready to listen to the advice of someone more experienced than you. If shopping, you will buy practical, long-lasting items. (Check moon alert.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Clarke Peters (1952) shares your birthday. You are a high-energy person, ready to act. You are easy-going and have a warm heart. You are always creative and innovative. This year you might be in the spotlight for some reason because your hard work will pay off. You might get a promotion, an award or acknowledgement for your efforts.

