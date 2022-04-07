The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022

Man shot by Joliet police after running from traffic stop and refusing to drop gun, authorities say

Joliet police shot and wounded a man who ran from officers after a traffic stop and refused to drop his gun Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers had stopped the car shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden Avenue, police said in a statement. A passenger armed with a gun jumped out and began running away.

An officer caught up to him and told him to drop the gun, police said. The man refused and was shot by the officer.The man began running again but was arrested nearby.

He was transported to a hospital but his condition was not known.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.

